Terus Perkuat Komitmen Transisi dan Keamanan Energi, Pertamina Tandatangani MoU dengan JOGMEC

ISTIMEWA

(dari kiri ke kanan) H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources in Indonesia, Ms. Nicke Widyawati, President Director & CEO, Pertamina, Mr. TAKAHARA Ichiro, Chairman & CEO, JOGMEC, H.E. NISHIMURA Yasutoshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry in Japan.