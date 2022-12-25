eSports
Jadwal Lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends, ONIC Esports Ketemu Wakil Malaysia
ONIC Esports akan menantang tim asal Malaysia, Todak, pada ertandingan pertama fase grup B M4 World Championship Mobile Legends.
Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak jadwal lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends yang dimulai dari babak fase grup, knock out hingga final.
Babak fase grup M4 World Championship Mobile Legends rencananya digelar, pada tanggal 1 hingga 4 Januari 2023.
Dalam pertandingan fase grup, Indonesia mengirimkan dua wakil yakni ONIC Esports dan RRQ Hoshi.
ONIC Esports yang berada di Grup B bakal menjalani pertandingan perdana melawan tim asal Malaysia, Todak.
Sementara RRQ Hoshi yang tergabung di Grup C memulai perjuangan partai pertama menghadapi tim Timur Tengah, Occupy Thrones.
Berikut Jadwal Lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends
GRUP A
1 Januari 2023
- Blacklist International Vs Incendio Supremacy
- Falcon Esports Vs Burn
3 Januari 2023
- Incendio Supremacy Vs Burn
- Burn Vs Blacklist International
- Falcon Esports Vs Blacklist International