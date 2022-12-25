eSports

Jadwal Lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends, ONIC Esports Ketemu Wakil Malaysia

ONIC Esports akan menantang tim asal Malaysia, Todak, pada ertandingan pertama fase grup B M4 World Championship Mobile Legends.

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
zoom-inlihat foto Jadwal Lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends, ONIC Esports Ketemu Wakil Malaysia
Instagram @nickyfernandoo.7
Tim ONIC Esports saat sukses menjuarai MPL ID Season 10. ONIC Esports akan menantang tim asal Malaysia, Todak, pada ertandingan pertama fase grup B M4 World Championship Mobile Legends. Berikut jadwal lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak jadwal lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends yang dimulai dari babak fase grup, knock out hingga final.

Babak fase grup M4 World Championship Mobile Legends rencananya digelar, pada tanggal 1 hingga 4 Januari 2023.

Dalam pertandingan fase grup, Indonesia mengirimkan dua wakil yakni ONIC Esports dan RRQ Hoshi.

Baca juga: Daftar Peserta dan Roaster M4 World Championship, Indonesia Diwakili RRQ Hoshi & ONIC Esports

ONIC Esports yang berada di Grup B bakal menjalani pertandingan perdana melawan tim asal Malaysia, Todak.

Sementara RRQ Hoshi yang tergabung di Grup C memulai perjuangan partai pertama menghadapi tim Timur Tengah, Occupy Thrones.

Berikut Jadwal Lengkap M4 World Championship Mobile Legends

GRUP A

1 Januari 2023

- Blacklist International Vs Incendio Supremacy

- Falcon Esports Vs Burn

3 Januari 2023

- Incendio Supremacy Vs Burn

- Burn Vs Blacklist International

- Falcon Esports Vs Blacklist International

16 peserta M4 World Championship yang mulai tanding 1 Januari 2023
16 peserta M4 World Championship yang mulai tanding 1 Januari 2023 (Instagram @mobilelegendsgame)
Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
eSports
M4 World Championship
Mobile Legends
ONIC Esports
Baca Juga
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2022 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan