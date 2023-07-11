Update Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98: Ada 3 Dapat Buff, Mulai dari Aulus, Leomord & Natalia

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98 yang telah berlangsung di Advanced Server.

Pembaruan Patch 1.7.98 baru akan menimpa server original dalam beberapa hari kedepan.

Meskipun demikian, para pemain Mobile Legends bisa mengetahui bocoran hero yang terdampak pembaruan Patch 1.7.98.

Mengutip laman Gamingonphone, ada 3 hero yang kekuatannya ditambah (Buff) yakni Aulus, Leomord hingga Natalia.

Kemudian ada 1 hero yang kekuatannya harus disesuaikan menimpa Miya dan Beatrix

Hero baru Mobile Legends itu bernama Nolan. Ia akan menjadi hero ke-122 di Mobile Legends. (Tangkapan layar laman Gamingonphone)

Nolan

Passive (↓)

Damage: 150 + 120 persen Total Physical Attack >> 120 + 100 persen Total Physical Attack

Skill 1 and 2 (↑)

Cooldown: 1.5s at all levels >> 1.5-1s (scales with level)

Energy Cost: 30 at all levels >> 35-25 (scales with level)

Ultimate (↑)

Damage: 100-200 + 15 persen Total Physical Attack >> 130-230 + 70% Extra Physical Attack

Aulus (Buffed)

Skill 1 (↑)

Cooldown: 10s at all levels >> 16-14s (scales with level)

Duration: 3s >> 5s

New Effect – Frontal Damage Reduction: Every 10 Extra Physical Attack increases Damage Reduction by 1%, up to 60%.

Skill 2 (↑)

Cooldown: 10-5s >> 6s at all levels

HP Regen: 25-100 + 35% Extra Physical Attack >> 50-100

Attack Speed Boost: 200% at all levels >> 100%-200% (scales with level)

Ultimate (~)

Hammer Craft: 15% Lifesteal >> 15% Crit Chance

Hero Beatrix di Mobile Legends yang mempunyai role sebagai Marksman. (Tangkapan layar Mobile Legends)

Natalia (Buffed)

Passive (↓)

Initial Crit Damage: 140% >> 150%

Enhanced Basic Attack’s Damage: 200 + 130% Physical Attack >> 200 + 125% Physical Attack

Skill 1 (↑)

Damage: 185-260 + 40% Physical Attack >> 250-350 + 50% Physical Attack

Skill 2 (~)

Slow: 25%-50% >> 25%-75%