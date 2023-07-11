eSports

Update Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98: Ada 3 Dapat Buff, Mulai dari Aulus, Leomord & Natalia

Ada 3 hero yang kekuatannya ditambah (Buff) pada pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98 di antaranya Aulus, Leomord hingga Natalia.

Penulis: Rochmat Purnomo
zoom-inlihat foto Update Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98: Ada 3 Dapat Buff, Mulai dari Aulus, Leomord & Natalia
Mobile Legends
Leomord merupakan hero fighter di Mobile Legends. Ada 3 hero yang kekuatannya ditambah (Buff) pada pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98 di antaranya Aulus, Leomord hingga Natalia. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah pembaruan Mobile Legends Patch 1.7.98 yang telah berlangsung di Advanced Server.

Pembaruan Patch 1.7.98 baru akan menimpa server original dalam beberapa hari kedepan.

Meskipun demikian, para pemain Mobile Legends bisa mengetahui bocoran hero yang terdampak pembaruan Patch 1.7.98.

Baca juga: Inilah Pengertian Crowd Control di Mobile Legends, Lengkap 13 Jenis Efek CC

Mengutip laman Gamingonphone, ada 3 hero yang kekuatannya ditambah (Buff) yakni Aulus, Leomord hingga Natalia.

Kemudian ada 1 hero yang kekuatannya harus disesuaikan menimpa Miya dan Beatrix

Hero baru Mobile Legends itu bernama Nolan. Ia akan menjadi hero ke-122 di Mobile Legends.
Hero baru Mobile Legends itu bernama Nolan. Ia akan menjadi hero ke-122 di Mobile Legends. (Tangkapan layar laman Gamingonphone)
  • Nolan

Passive (↓)
Damage: 150 + 120 persen Total Physical Attack >> 120 + 100 persen Total Physical Attack

Skill 1 and 2 (↑)
Cooldown: 1.5s at all levels >> 1.5-1s (scales with level)
Energy Cost: 30 at all levels >> 35-25 (scales with level)

Ultimate (↑)
Damage: 100-200 + 15 persen Total Physical Attack >> 130-230 + 70% Extra Physical Attack

  • Aulus (Buffed)

Skill 1 (↑)
Cooldown: 10s at all levels >> 16-14s (scales with level)
Duration: 3s >> 5s
New Effect – Frontal Damage Reduction: Every 10 Extra Physical Attack increases Damage Reduction by 1%, up to 60%.

Skill 2 (↑)
Cooldown: 10-5s >> 6s at all levels
HP Regen: 25-100 + 35% Extra Physical Attack >> 50-100
Attack Speed Boost: 200% at all levels >> 100%-200% (scales with level)

Ultimate (~)
Hammer Craft: 15% Lifesteal >> 15% Crit Chance

Hero Beatrix di Mobile Legends yang mempunyai role sebagai Marksman.
Hero Beatrix di Mobile Legends yang mempunyai role sebagai Marksman. (Tangkapan layar Mobile Legends)
  • Natalia (Buffed)

Passive (↓)
Initial Crit Damage: 140% >> 150%
Enhanced Basic Attack’s Damage: 200 + 130% Physical Attack >> 200 + 125% Physical Attack

Skill 1 (↑)
Damage: 185-260 + 40% Physical Attack >> 250-350 + 50% Physical Attack

Skill 2 (~)
Slow: 25%-50% >> 25%-75%

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Mobile Legends Patch
Mobile Legends
eSports
BERITATERKAIT
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    BEBETONS Pompa Asi Elektrik Tanpa Kabel
    BEBETONS Pompa Asi Elektrik Tanpa Kabel
    Rp600.009
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjarmasin
    NAUFAL REGENCY
    NAUFAL REGENCY
    Rp589.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Rumah Perum. Puri Botanical Residence Mega Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta Barat
    Rumah Perum. Puri Botanical Residence Mega Kebon Jeruk, Jakarta Barat
    Rp4 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    Mesin Cuci Sharp Bekas Kapasitas 9Kg Normal Siap Pakai - Tangerang
    Mesin Cuci Sharp Bekas Kapasitas 9Kg Normal Siap Pakai - Tangerang
    Rp550.000
    Banten, Tangerang Kota
    Rumah 91 Murah Sumber Banyuanyar Banjarsari Solo dekat SabaBuana Jokowi
    Rumah 91 Murah Sumber Banyuanyar Banjarsari Solo dekat SabaBuana Jokowi
    Rp575.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Surakarta/Solo
    Pintu Harmonika Tulungagung Murah Teramanah
    Pintu Harmonika Tulungagung Murah Teramanah
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Tulungagung
    RUMAH MODEL LIMASAN MODERN DI SELATAN CANDI PRAMBANAN
    RUMAH MODEL LIMASAN MODERN DI SELATAN CANDI PRAMBANAN
    Rp850.000.000
    Jawa Tengah, Klaten
    Ruko Jalan Raya Kebon Jeruk, Jl. Lapangan Bola No.38, Jakarta Barat
    Ruko Jalan Raya Kebon Jeruk, Jl. Lapangan Bola No.38, Jakarta Barat
    Rp49 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Barat
    JASA SEWA FORKLIFT 24JAM BANDUNG
    JASA SEWA FORKLIFT 24JAM BANDUNG
    Rp1.300.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Kota
    Harga Miring 0811-797-8778 Rumah Murah Di Natar Lampung Selatan Bersubsidi
    Harga Miring 0811-797-8778 Rumah Murah Di Natar Lampung Selatan Bersubsidi
    Rp150.000.000
    Lampung, Bandar Lampung
    HP Samsung A14 Silver Bekas SEIN RAM 6/128GB Mulus Lengkap - Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung A14 Silver Bekas SEIN RAM 6/128GB Mulus Lengkap - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp2.200.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung S21 Plus Bekas Resmi SEIN RAM 8/128GB Fullset Mulus - Jakarta Pusat
    HP Samsung S21 Plus Bekas Resmi SEIN RAM 8/128GB Fullset Mulus - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp6.350.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Motor Honda Vario 125 2014 Bekas Pajak Jalan Kelistrikan Normal - Surabaya
    Motor Honda Vario 125 2014 Bekas Pajak Jalan Kelistrikan Normal - Surabaya
    Rp9.850.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Mobil Suzuki Swift ST 2009 Manual Bekas Orisinil Mesin Kering Nego Dikit - Sidoarjo
    Mobil Suzuki Swift ST 2009 Manual Bekas Orisinil Mesin Kering Nego Dikit - Sidoarjo
    Rp87.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    iPad Pro 11 Inci 64GB Wifi Ex iBox Bekas Garansi Resmi iCloud Bebas Reset - Surabaya
    iPad Pro 11 Inci 64GB Wifi Ex iBox Bekas Garansi Resmi iCloud Bebas Reset - Surabaya
    Rp6.900.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Jam Tangan Huawei Band 8 Bekas Mulus Like New Bonus Case - Surabaya
    Jam Tangan Huawei Band 8 Bekas Mulus Like New Bonus Case - Surabaya
    Rp500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Sky Pavilion Apartemen Lokasi Strategis - Banjar
    Dijual Sky Pavilion Apartemen Lokasi Strategis - Banjar
    Rp1,7 Milyar
    Kalimantan Selatan, Banjar
    Mesin Cuci Sharp Kapasitas 8,5kg Bekas Semua Original Anti Keropos - Sidoarjo
    Mesin Cuci Sharp Kapasitas 8,5kg Bekas Semua Original Anti Keropos - Sidoarjo
    Rp2.300.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Tablet Oppo Pad Air Grey RAM 4/64GB Bekas Resmi Lengkap - Jakarta Selatan
    Tablet Oppo Pad Air Grey RAM 4/64GB Bekas Resmi Lengkap - Jakarta Selatan
    Rp2.700.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan
    HP Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G RAM 8/256GB Baru Ready Stok - Surabaya
    HP Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G RAM 8/256GB Baru Ready Stok - Surabaya
    Rp6.900.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan