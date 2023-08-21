eSports

Daftar Nominasi Esports Award 2023, Indonesia Ikut Sumbang Satu Nama

Inilah daftar nominasi Esports Award 2023 yang digelar di Las Vegas, Indonesia turut sumbang satu nama.

Esports Award 2023. Inilah daftar nominasi Esports Award 2023 yang digelar di Las Vegas, Indonesia turut sumbang satu nama. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah daftar nominasi Esports Award 2023 yang bertujuan untuk mengapresiasi dedikasi dan keterampilan para pegiatnya.

Daftar nominasinya terdapat berbagai kategori seperti “Pemain Terbaik”, “Tim Terbaik”, “Game Esports Terbaik”, “Organisasi Esports Terbaik”, dan sebagainya.

Esports sendiri memang sedang berkembang pesat dalam beberapa tahun terkhir dan menjadi bagian integral dari budaya populer.

Gelaran Esports Awards sendiri merupakan ajang penghargaan tahunan yang berdiri sejak tahun 2015.

Uniknya pada gelaran tahun 2023 kali ini, Indonesia terlihat menyumbang satu nama. Satu nama itu ialah Larissa Rochefort yang masuk dalam kategori Cosplay.

Cosplay adalah sebuah kegiatan di mana seseorang mengenakan kostum, riasan wajah, dan berperan menyerupai karakter fiksi, seperti anime, manga, video game hingga film favorit yang diinginkan.

Larissa Rochefort sudah tidak asing di dunia Cosplay. Sebab, dirinya pernah meraih top 3 di ajang sebelumnya yakni Esports Award 2022 yang digelar di Las Vegas.

Sebagai informasi, pengumuman sekaligus puncak acara Esports Awards 2023 akan digelar kembali di Las Vegas pada 30 November 2023.

Sementara untuk vote-nya sendiri dapat dilakukan di laman resti Esports Award atau klik di sini.

Diketahui sebelumnya, PUBG Mobile terpilih sebagai pemenang kategori "Esports Mobile Player of the Year" pada tahun 2022.

Layak dinanti dengan apakah mampu PUBG Mobile mempertahankan gelarnya atau malah jatuh ketangan Mobile Legends.

Ya, Mobile Legends memang sedang berkembang pesat. Hal itu dapat dilihat dari jumlah penonton turnamennya.

Sebelumnya, gelaran MPL ID S11 terpilih sebagai turnamen terpopuler bulan April 2023 dengan mengalahkan berbagai turnamen game seperti LCK (League of Legends), VCT (Valorant), dikutip dari Esports Charts.

Lantas game apa saja yang masuk kategori Esports of The Year tahun ini?

Berikut daftar nominasi Esports Award 2023 yang telah dirangkum oleh Tribunnews:

Daftar Esports Award 2023

  • Best Esports Game of The Year: Valorant, League of Legends, CS:GO, Rocket League, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Dota 2, Fortnite.
  • Esports Publisher of The Year: Riot Games, Moonton, Supercell, The Pokemon Company, Valve, Psyonix, EA.
  • Best Esports Mobile Game of The Year: PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Brawl Stars, Arena of Valor, Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire, Honor of King, Clash Royale, Pokemon Unite.
  • Esports Broadcast / Production Team of The Year: EFG, Esports Engine, Riot Games, Blast, Psyonix.
  • Esports Content of The Year: GG Legends, Join The New Era | 2023 VCT Lock // In, Ralph Lauren x G2 Limited Collection, Counter-Strike: It’s In Our DNA, Faker: A Decade of Greatness, The Breakdown,
  • Greatest Comeback In Dota 2 History: The Return of Ceb, Risking it All: The Tale of Gen.G, Furia: Behind The Game, Valorant Roster Announcement 2023 Team Liquid.
  • Esports Creative Team of The Year: LOUD, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, Sentinels, Team Liquid, North Studio, Flyquest, NMBRS Studio, Paper Crowns.
  • Best Esports Cosplay of The Year: Larissa Rochefort, Littlejem, Kinpatsu Cosplay, Annjelife, Inaste, Akemikuncosplay, Bec of Hearts.
  • Esports Commercial Partner of The Year: Red Bull, Logitech G, Monster, Prime Gaming, Gillette, Intel, Gucci, Chipotle, State Farm.
  • Best Esports Coverage Platform of The Year: Liquipedia, Dexerto, Esports Insider, HLTV, Esports Charts, DOT Esports, Sports Business Journal.
  • Esports Hardware Piece of The Year: AMD Ryzen 9 7950x, Logitech G Pro X 2 Lightspeed, Asus ROG Ally, Stream Deck Mk.2, Higround Keyboard, Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, Samsung Odyssey OLED G8, Corsair Xeneon Flex, Steelseries Nova Pro.
  • Best Esports Supporting Service of The Year: Character Select Agency, ESG Law, Grid, Evolved Talent Agency, Esports Engine, OP.GG, Paper Crowns, Bad Moon Talent, New Lvl Recruiting.
  • Best Esports Content Creator of The Year: Hungrybox, LOUD, Scump, Thescore Esports, Gaules, S8ul Esports, Judo Sloth, OTK, Last Free Nation, IWDominate.
  • Esports Personality of The Year: Scump, Ludwig, Gaules, Moistcritikal, Disguised Toast, Nobru, H3cz, Mortal, Coringa.
  • Best Streamer of The Year: Ibai, XQC, Kai Cenat, Tarik, Gaules, QTCinderella, Scump, Paulinho O Loko, RiversGG, FPS_Shaka.
  • Esports Creative of The Year: Ovilee May, Sesohq, kvindsgn, Thorsten Denk, Tiago “Liquid Enigma” Paixao, Sydneycreates.

