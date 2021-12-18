Breaking News:

Berita Foto : Topan Super Rai Hantam Filipina

Porak-poranda Filipina dihantam Topan Super Rai dan memaksa ratusan ribu orang mengungsi.

Berita Foto : Topan Super Rai Hantam Filipina
AFP/HANDOUT
Foto udara yang diambil pada 17 Desember 2021 dan diterima dari Penjaga Pantai Filipina menunjukkan kerusakan yang disebabkan oleh Topan Super Rai setelah badai melintasi Kota Surigao di provinsi Surigao del Norte. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) / ----- EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Philippine Coast Guard " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / ?The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Handout has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province] instead of [Siargao island off the southern Philippine island of Mindanao]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.? 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, FILIPINA - Ratusan ribu orang diungsikan dari tempat tinggal mereka saat Topan Super Rai melanda pesisir barat Filipina pada Kamis 16 Desember 2021.

Seorang anak bermain di samping pohon kelapa dan pisang yang tumbang di kota pesisir Dulag di provinsi Leyte pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah Topan Rai melanda. (Photo by Bobbie ALOTA / AFP)
Seorang anak bermain di samping pohon kelapa dan pisang yang tumbang di kota pesisir Dulag di provinsi Leyte pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah Topan Rai melanda. (Photo by Bobbie ALOTA / AFP) (AFP/BOBBIE ALOTA)

Sedikitnya 198.000 orang diungsikan ke tempat penampungan pemerintah saat topan ini datang membawa hujan lebat dan ancaman banjir yang meluas.

Warga berlindung di pusat budaya yang berubah menjadi pusat evakuasi setelah Topan Super Rai melintas di kota Isabela, provinsi Negros Occidental pada 17 Desember 2021. (Photo by Francis Pabiania / AFP)
Warga berlindung di pusat budaya yang berubah menjadi pusat evakuasi setelah Topan Super Rai melintas di kota Isabela, provinsi Negros Occidental pada 17 Desember 2021. (Photo by Francis Pabiania / AFP) (AFP/FRANCIS PABIANIA)

Topan Super Rai tiba di Pulau Siargao dengan kekuatan anginnya mencapai 260 kilometer per jam, dengan hembusan angin lebih dari 300 kilometer per jam.

Warga berjalan melewati tiang listrik yang roboh di kota Talisay, provinsi Cebu pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah Super Topan Rai menghantam wilayah selatan dan tengah Filipina. (Photo by Alan TANGCAWAN / AFP)
Warga berjalan melewati tiang listrik yang roboh di kota Talisay, provinsi Cebu pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah Super Topan Rai menghantam wilayah selatan dan tengah Filipina. (Photo by Alan TANGCAWAN / AFP) (AFP/ALAN TANGCAWAN)

Dengan kekuatan tersebut, topan memporakporandakan bangunan dan infrastruktur yang ada.

Warga menyelamatkan barang-barang dari rumah mereka yang hancur di kota pesisir Dulag di provinsi Leyte pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah Topan Super melanda. (Photo by Bobbie ALOTA / AFP)
Warga menyelamatkan barang-barang dari rumah mereka yang hancur di kota pesisir Dulag di provinsi Leyte pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah Topan Super melanda. (Photo by Bobbie ALOTA / AFP) (AFP/BOBBIE ALOTA)
Foto udara yang diambil pada 17 Desember 2021 dan diterima dari Angkatan Darat Filipina pada 18 Desember menunjukkan rumah-rumah yang hancur akibat Topan Rai setelah badai melintasi Jenderal Luna, Pulau Siargao. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Army / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
Foto udara yang diambil pada 17 Desember 2021 dan diterima dari Angkatan Darat Filipina pada 18 Desember menunjukkan rumah-rumah yang hancur akibat Topan Rai setelah badai melintasi Jenderal Luna, Pulau Siargao. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Army / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / PHILIPPINE ARMY" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP/HANDOUT)

Badai ini juga diprediksi akan melanda beberapa wilayah Visayas, yang menjadi tempat tinggal lebih dari 20 juta orang.

Warga berjalan melewati pohon yang tumbang akibat cuaca buruk dari Super Typhoon Rai, di sepanjang jalan di kota Naga di provinsi Cebu pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah topan melanda provinsi tersebut. (Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP)
Warga berjalan melewati pohon yang tumbang akibat cuaca buruk dari Super Typhoon Rai, di sepanjang jalan di kota Naga di provinsi Cebu pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah topan melanda provinsi tersebut. (Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP) (AFP/ALAN TANGCAWAN)
Seorang warga menggunakan mechete untuk membantu membersihkan pohon yang tumbang, yang tumbang akibat cuaca buruk dari Super Typhoon Rai, di sepanjang jalan di kota Naga di provinsi Cebu pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah topan melanda provinsi tersebut. (Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP)
Seorang warga menggunakan mechete untuk membantu membersihkan pohon yang tumbang, yang tumbang akibat cuaca buruk dari Super Typhoon Rai, di sepanjang jalan di kota Naga di provinsi Cebu pada 17 Desember 2021, sehari setelah topan melanda provinsi tersebut. (Photo by Alan Tangcawan / AFP) (AFP/ALAN TANGCAWAN)
Foto selebaran yang diambil pada 16 Desember 2021 dan diterima dari Penjaga Pantai Filipina ini menunjukkan petugas penyelamat mengevakuasi penduduk dari rumah mereka yang terendam banjir di tengah hujan lebat yang dibawa oleh Topan Super Rai di Kota Cagayan de Oro, di pulau selatan Mindanao. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT
Foto selebaran yang diambil pada 16 Desember 2021 dan diterima dari Penjaga Pantai Filipina ini menunjukkan petugas penyelamat mengevakuasi penduduk dari rumah mereka yang terendam banjir di tengah hujan lebat yang dibawa oleh Topan Super Rai di Kota Cagayan de Oro, di pulau selatan Mindanao. (Photo by Handout / Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Philippine Coast Guard " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (AFP/HANDOUT)

Lihat foto lainnya klik di sini : Topan super rai hantam filipina

