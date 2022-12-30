50 Quotes untuk Tahun Baru 2023 Berbahasa Inggris, Dikutip dari Para Tokoh Terkenal

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Tahun Baru 2023 tinggal beberapa hari lagi, artinya lembaran di 2022 akan segera berganti di tahun berikutnya.

Momen pergantian tahun juga tepat digunakan untuk saling melakukan hal-hal positif, termasuk menebar pesan inspiratif.

Quote-quote di bawah ini mungkin saja dapat kamu gunakan sebagai pesan atau bahkan untuk update di media sosial.

Berikut 50 quotes inspiratif untuk Tahun Baru 2023, dirangkum Tribunnews.com dari goodhousekeeping.com:

1. "New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future." (Munia Khan)

2. "The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot." ( Michael Altshuler)

3. “No matter how hard the past, you can always begin again.” (Buddha)

4. "You can get excited about the future. The past won’t mind." (Hillary DePiano)

5. "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours." (Beyoncé)

6. "Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life." ( Robin Sharma)

7. "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all." (Josiyah Martin)

Gambar Ucapan Tahun Baru 2023. (freepik.com)

8. "Sometimes a year has been so disastrous and so terrible that entering a new year will automatically mean entering a wonderful year!" (Mehmet Murat ildan)

9. "I hope you realize that every day is a fresh start for you. That every sunrise is a new chapter in your life waiting to be written." (Juansen Dizon)

10. "Packaged inside of every mistake there lays a great lesson. And while I don’t want to take the mistake into the New Year, I most certainly want to take the lesson that’s packaged inside of it." ( Craig D. Lounsbrough)