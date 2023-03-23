40 Ucapan Selamat Ramadhan 1444 H/2023 Berbahasa Inggris, Bisa untuk Pesan juga Status Sosial Media

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Bulan Ramadan 1444 H/2023 adalah bulan yang spesial bagi umat muslim di seluruh dunia.

Diketahui Pemerintah Indonesia melalui Kementerian Agama (Kemenag) mengumumkan 1 Ramadan 1444 H jatuh pada Kamis, 23 Maret 2023.

Untuk itulah dalam bulan suci ini, memberikan kesempatan untuk menyebarkan cinta dengan kalimat ucapan Ramadhan yang indah dan menyemangati.

Lantastas berikut 40 ucapan berbahasa Inggris untuk ikut meramaikan Ramadhan 1444 H, dikutip Tribunnews.com dari berbagai sumber:

Pemantauan hilal penentuan awal Ramadan menggunakan teleskop manual dilakukan Lembaga Falakiyah Pondok Pesantren Al-Hidayah Basmol, Jakarta Barat. (Tribunnews.com/Rahmat W Nugraha)

1. “Wish you a Happy Ramadan and may this Ramadan bring abundant joy and happiness in your life!"

2. "I am praying that abounding happiness will find you as you are walking down the street. Happy Ramadan!"

3. May this festivity push peace to transcend the earth, let light brighten up the world and grow hope to every Muslim's heart. Happy Ramadan!"

4. Ramadan moon will illuminate yours: your prayer full of Lent; every Lent and prayer is acceptable to you; This is from Allah, pray for us! Ramadan Mubarak!

5. Ramadan is the best chance to ask Allah for forgiveness. Thank him for his blessings and for keeping you alive until this moment.

6. After Eid-ul-Fitr, may you find the utmost source of bliss and gaiety! Enjoy every purifying moment of Ramadan! Be blessed!

7. Al Quran ul Haqeem : “ Turn your face towards the Sacred Masjid And wherever you are, turn your faces towards it” Ramadan Mubarak!

Contoh Twibbon Ramadhan 2023. (Tangkap layar www.twibbonize.com)

8. It’s a time of reflection. It’s a moment of purification. Allah sees all things. And rewards greatly. Ramadan Mubarak!

9. On This Blessed Ramadan, wish that Allah’s blessings light up the path and lead to happiness, Peace, and success.

10. May on this Ramadan, All of your wishes come true. May you’ll never ever see sorrow in your life.