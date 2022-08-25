HARGA Vespa Matic Terbaru 25 Agustus 2022, Limited Edition 10th Anniversary Piaggio Rp 60 Juta
Daftar harga terbaru Piaggio Vespa Matic 25 Agustus 2022: Mulai dari Rp 40.500.000 sampai Rp 158.000.000, ada juga Limited Edition Rp 60.000
Penulis: Pondra Puger Tetuko
Editor: Facundo Chrysnha Pradipha
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut harga terbaru Piaggio Vespa pada 25 Agustus 2022.
Sebagai motor legendaris, merk Piaggio Vespa mempunyai nama besar di Indonesia.
Khususnya para anak muda dan para kolektor Vespa.
Motor asal Italia itu, biasa disebut dengan Vespa Matic.
Diketahui, Vespa jadul pun saat ini masih dihargai yang tinggi.
Baca juga: Bernuansa Serba Putih, Ini Vespa Hasil Rancang Desain Justin Bieber
Harga Vespa Matic tak bisa dibilang murah.
Dibandingkan motor keluaran Jepang, harga Vespa Matic berapa jauh diatasnya.
Seperti yang dilansir dari Vespa.co.id, harga Vespa dijual mulai dari Rp 40.500.000, yang bertype Vespa LX 125.
Ada juga Vespa 10TH Anniversary Indonesia Limitede Edition yang dibanderol dengan harga Rp 60.000.000.
Berikut Update Harga Vespa 2022.
- Vespa LX 125 I-GET (Grey Delicato, Red Passione): Rp 40.500.000
- Vespa S 125 I-GET (Orange Tramonto, Yellow Sole, Grey Materia): Rp 42.000.000
- Vespa Primavera 150 I-GET ABS (Green Relax, Orange Tramonto, Grey Materia): Rp 48.000.000
- Vespa Primavera 150 I-GET ABS (Beige Avvolgente, Blue Estroverso, Grey Delicato, White Innocenza): Rp 50.700.000
- Vespa Sprint 150 I-GET ABS (Blue Estroverso, Grey Materia, Yellow Sole): 51.200.000
- Vespa Sprint S 150 I-GET ABS (Green Tenace, Orange Tramonto, Blue Audace, White Innocenza): Rp 53.700.000
- Vespa GTS Super 150 I-GET ABS (White Innocenza, Green Relax, Black Vulcano): Rp 67.900.000
- Vespa GTS Super Sport 150 I-GET ABS (Yellow Sole, Gre Materia): Rp 70.400.000
- Vespa GTS Super Tech 300 I-GET ABS (Grey Delicato, Black Vulcano) Rp 156.300.000
- Vespa SEI Giorni II Edition (Grey Titanio): Rp 158.300.000
- Vespa 10TH Anniversary (Metallic Blue): Rp 60.000.000
(Harga bisa berubah sewaktu-waktu)
(Tribunnews.com/Pondra Puger)
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
|1. Anak Vespa ricuh dengan Anak Punk di Tuban Jatim: Satu Warga Luka-luka
|2. Pengendara Vespa Tewas Ditabrak Transjakarta di Jatinegara, Korban Terseret Beberapa Meter
|3. Fourtwnty Bakal Rilis Album Baru, Bakal Libatkan Komunitas Vespa?
|4. Harga Honda Vario 160 Mulai Rp 25,8 Juta, Simak Spesifikasi Lengkapnya