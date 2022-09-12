Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 90 Collecting Information, Near Our School and House

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 90.

Kunci jawaban berupa menuliskan nama-nama hewan dan benda di dekat sekolah dan di sekitar rumah.

Kunci jawaban harus dituliskan dengan kalimat berbahasa Inggris.

Orang tua atau wali murid dapat menggunakan artikel ini sebagai acuan pembelajaran.

Siswa sebaiknya mengerjakan terlebih dahulu sebelum melihat jawaban dalam artikel ini.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 90

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 10, Observing & Asking Questions: Make a List

Collecting Information

Soal bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 90 - Berikut ini kunci jawaban bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 halaman 90 (Tangkap layar pdf buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7)

We will tell the names of the animals we can find near out school and our houses.

There are many animals near our school and our houses.

1. There are some cats. Budi has one cat in his home.

2. Yani has two cows and some goats.

3. There are some catepillars in the flower plants in front of the library.

4. There is a table in front of television.

5. There are two birds behind window.

6. There are some books in book case.

7. I have a PS5 under Television.

8. My mom has a banana on table.

9. My father has a car in garage.

10. There ara some fish in the pool.

(Tribunnews.com/Tartila Safira)