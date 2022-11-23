Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 Halaman 60, 61 Vocabulary Exercises: Fill In The Blanks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 halaman 60,61 bagian Vocabulary Exercise: Fill in the blanks.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 60,61 berupa melengakapi kalimat rumpang.

Dalam menuliskan kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 60, 61, siswa harus melihat kotak berisi kata-kata terlebih dahulu.

Kunci jawaban berdasarkan kata-kata acak yang berada di halaman 60, 61.

Artikel berisi kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 60, 61 ini, dapat digunakan orang tua atau wali murid sebagai mengoreksi pekerjaan siswa.

Pastikan siswa telah mengerjakan soal Bahasa Inggris terlebih dahulu.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 60, 61

Vocabulary Exercise

Fill in the blanks with the right word from the list below

Soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 10 halaman 60,61 - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 halaman 60,61 bagian Vocabulary Exercise: Fill in the blanks. (pdf Bahasa Inggris kelas 10)

1. The very intricate designs of the white marble palace shows an _epitome_ of the professional work and expertise of a dedicated architect to his/her work.

2. The walls of the building are _inlaid_ with beautiful carving and precious stones.

3. That the towers are _slender_ and not big makes them the right decoration that _adorns_ the domes, and combination of which makes the complex look amazingly beautiful.

4. The white marble palace, bathed in the moon rays, reflects back the rays that give the _tinge_ of bluish color.

5. The different appearance of the taj in the morning, during daytime and evening is just _breathtaking_. Words cannot describe the beauty sufficiently.