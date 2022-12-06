Contoh Soal UAS, PAS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Semester 1, Beserta Jawabannya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut contoh soal Ujian Akhir Semester (UAS) atau Penilaian Akhir Semester (PAS) Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 Semester 1 lengkap beserta kunci jawabannya.

Contoh soal UAS, PAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 Semester 1 terdiri dari 15 soal pilihan ganda.

Dirangkum Tribunnews.com dari berbagai sumber, kumpulan contoh soal UAS, PAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 Semester 1 ditujukan kepada orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

Baca juga: Contoh Soal UAS, PAS Bahasa Jawa Kelas 4 Semester 1, Beserta Jawabannya

Contoh soal UAS, PAS Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 semester 1

Teks untuk soal nomor 1 - 3

Long, long ago, a terrible dragon came to the kingdom of Tarania. It carried away the princess.

"Oh, oh, oh save my princess." The King of Tarania shouted. "Who can save Princess Tara?"

"I can save Princess Tara. I'm the bravest knight in your kingdom," Prince Gregor said proudly.

"I can save her too, but I'm the poorest boy in your kingdom," Thomas said humbly.

"You? Ha...ha...ha...," Princess Gregor laughed loudly.

"How can you save the Princess, beggar boy."

Ready! Get set! Charge! The terrible dragon roared! Prince Gregor and his soldiers ran away. But Thomas did not run away. He opened his basket and took out a ladder, a flute, a rope, a piece of meat, a spear and a blanket.

Then, Thomas ran into the cave and saved Princess Tara.

1. How do you think of Prince Gregor's characteristic?