Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 99 Semester 2, Task 5: Identify The Text Structure

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 99. Siswa mengerjakan Task 5: Identify the text structure.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 99. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 99.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Di halaman 99, siswa diminta menemukan urutan yang benar kalimat dalam kotak.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 99

Task 5: Identify the text structure.

Listen to the news again.

The following boxes are parts of the news script.

Read them carefully and then number the boxes to show which part comes first and which part comes later.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 99
Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 99.

Answer:

1. The broadcaster in the studio welcomes listeners to the program and introduces her name.

2. The broadcaster in the studio tells the newsworthy event in the form of a summary.

3. The reporter in the field introduces her name and reports the event with more detailed information by interviewing some actors and witnesses of the event.

4. The reporter in the field mentions her name to end the reportage.

5. The broadcaster in the studio ends the program by mentioning her name and inviting listeners to join the program again next time.

*) Disclaimer:

Jawaban di atas hanya digunakan sebagai panduan belajar dan mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.

Tribunnews.com tidak bertanggung jawab apabila terjadi kesalahan pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini.

