Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 102 Semester 2, Task: Identify The Text Structure

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 102.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Di halaman 102, siswa diminta mengisi tabel tentang informasi pada berita.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 102

Text Structure

Task: Identify the text structure.

Your teacher will read again the radio news.

The following table shows how the ideas in a news item are arranged.

Fill in the following table with the information from the previous news item.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 102

Answer:

1. Opening: The broadcaster in the studio welcomes listeners to the program and introduces her name.

- Welcome to American Mosaic from VOA Learning English. I’m Caty Weaver.

2. Main event/newsworthy event: The broadcaster in the studio tells the newsworthy event in the form of a summary.