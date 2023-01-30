Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 133 134 Semester 2, Task: Fill In The Blanks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 133 sampai 134.

Pada halaman 133 sampai 134, siswa diminta mengingat kembali makna kata yang sudah dipelajari dan mengaplikasikannya dalam konteks yang lain.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 133 - 134

Vocabulary Exercise

Task: Fill in the blanks.

Use the appropriate words in the box below to complete the sentences.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 materi Vocabulary di halaman 133 - 134.

Answer:

1. Dina has bought a more unique cage for the newly-hatched birds.

2. Throughout the experiment, the students have to ensure that the temperature is relatively the same from time to time.

3. The family intend to breed a new species of leopard geckos.

4. The neighbors finally decided to separate their areas by using fences.

5. Salamanders are oviparous and lay large eggs in clumps in water.

6. It seems to take about twenty days for this egg to hatch.