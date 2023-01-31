Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 148 Semester 2, Chapter 8: Traditional Foods

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 148 semester 2.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 148, terdapat tugas Observing & Asking Questions dalam Chapter 8.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 148 memuat soal untuk membuat daftar fakta terkait makanan tradisional.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 148.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 133, Chapter 7: Observing and Asking Question

Observing & Asking Questions

We will list the facts about the traditional foods stated by Udin, Siti, Lina and Beni. We will list eight facts about satay, six facts about 'lemper', seven facts about 'pempek, and eight facts about 'kerupuk.

Here are what we will do. We will work in groups. First, we will study and copy the examples to our book. Second, we will read the descriptions carefully. Third, we will handwrite in our book the facts we find in the descriptions. Finally, we will underline the verb in every sentence.

We will make sure we know the meaning of every word. We will use a dictionary. We will spell the words and use the punctuation marks correctly. While we are writing, we will say the sentences loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help.

1. Eight facts about satay stated by Udin.

- Satay or ‘sate’ is made of chicken, beef, or lamb.

- ‘Sate ayam’ is made of chicken.

- ‘Sate kambing’ is made of lamb.