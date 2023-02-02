Kunci Jawaban
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 144 145 Semester 2, Task: Identify The Text Structure
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 144 sampai 145. Siswa mengerjakan Task: Identify the text structure.
Penulis:
Yurika Nendri Novianingsih
Editor:
Whiesa Daniswara
Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 144 sampai 145.
Pada halaman 144 sampai 145, siswa diminta membaca informasi tentang struktur teks kemudian mengidentifikasinya.
Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 144 - 145
Task: Identify the text structure.
Read the explanation about text structure of procedure text below.
Then, identify the structure of the previous text in sub E.
Answer:
Title: How to Operate Photoshop: Tutorial for Beginners.
Goal: The goal is to make you can easily operate how to use Photoshop.
The first step: Recognize how a layer tool works.
The second step: Make sure you know how the Color and Swatches Tool operates.
The third step: Knowing about how to change text using Custom Text and Text Tool.
The fourth step: Change size, shape and transparency of your brush strokes using Custom Brushses and the Brush Tool.