Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 144 145 Semester 2, Task: Identify The Text Structure

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 144 sampai 145.

Pada halaman 144 sampai 145, siswa diminta membaca informasi tentang struktur teks kemudian mengidentifikasinya.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 144 - 145

Task: Identify the text structure.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban IPAS Kelas 5 Halaman 95 Kurikulum Merdeka Pertanyaan Esensial: Apa Itu Teknologi?

Read the explanation about text structure of procedure text below.

Then, identify the structure of the previous text in sub E.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 145.

Answer:

Title: How to Operate Photoshop: Tutorial for Beginners.

Goal: The goal is to make you can easily operate how to use Photoshop.

The first step: Recognize how a layer tool works.

The second step: Make sure you know how the Color and Swatches Tool operates.

The third step: Knowing about how to change text using Custom Text and Text Tool.

The fourth step: Change size, shape and transparency of your brush strokes using Custom Brushses and the Brush Tool.