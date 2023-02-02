Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 144 145 Semester 2, Task: Identify The Text Structure

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 SMA halaman 144 sampai 145. Siswa mengerjakan Task: Identify the text structure.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 144 sampai 145.

Pada halaman 144 sampai 145, siswa diminta membaca informasi tentang struktur teks kemudian mengidentifikasinya.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Task: Identify the text structure.

Read the explanation about text structure of procedure text below.

Then, identify the structure of the previous text in sub E.

Answer:

Title: How to Operate Photoshop: Tutorial for Beginners.

Goal: The goal is to make you can easily operate how to use Photoshop.

The first step: Recognize how a layer tool works.

The second step: Make sure you know how the Color and Swatches Tool operates.

The third step: Knowing about how to change text using Custom Text and Text Tool.

The fourth step: Change size, shape and transparency of your brush strokes using Custom Brushses and the Brush Tool.

