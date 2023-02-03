Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 147 Semester 2, Task 3: Present The Procedures

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 147.

Pada halaman 147, siswa diminta membaca teks prosedur dari media cetak maupun internet tentang penggunaan produk teknologi yang terdapat pada gambar.

Kemudian siswa membuat catatan hasil membaca dan berlatih memberikan instruksi cara mengoperasikan alat yang telah dipilih.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 147

Task 3: Present the procedures.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 147.

Preparation

Find a text telling about procedures to operate a technological product or tips to use it.

Read and make important notes on it.

Practice to tell the procedures to your friends.

Communicating the Procedures (Group work)

Bring the real technological product or picture of it.

Work in groups of four.

Tell your friends in the group about how to operate the technological product or tips to use it.