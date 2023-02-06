Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 12 Halaman 155 156 Semester 2, Task: Fill In The Blanks

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 kelas 12 halaman 155 sampai 156.

Pada halaman 155 sampai 156 siswa diminta mengisi bagian yang rumpang pada kalimat menggunakan kata-kata yang tersedia.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris semester 2 kelas 12 SMA/MA/SMK dalam artikel ini, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Semester 2 Kelas 12 Halaman 155-156

Vocabulary Exercise

Task: Fill in the blanks.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Tema 7 Kelas 5 Halaman 32 Buku Tematik: Kosakata Baku dan Kata Serapan

Use the words in the box to complete the sentence.

The first letter of the word is given as clue.

Some words can be used more than once.

Bahasa Inggris kelas 12 halaman 155.

1. Selfishness s________ the growth of friendship among us in this class.

2. We will always remember the joys and s________ that we have shared together during our community service helping the victim of the landslide.

3. My idea of b________ is lying on a reclining seat under a shady tree reading a good book surrounded by children who are reading their own books too.

4. The disaster has left nothing but the clothes that we are wearing. We are d________ our future but optimistic because we will always help each other in difficult time like this.

5. The orange g________ of the sunset at the beach is so mesmerizing that I cannot stop feeling grateful for having this amazingly beautiful country as my homeland.