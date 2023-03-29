Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 17 18 Kurikulum Merdeka: Activity 3

Pada halaman 17 dan 18, siswa diminta memahami cerita dan menebak kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi teks cerita.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 17-18

Listening: Activity 3

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban IPS Kelas 10 Halaman 120 dan 121 Kurikulum Merdeka: Lembar Aktivitas 5

Choose the correct words to complete this first half of the story.

Circle your answer. Then, listen and check.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 17.

Answer:

The Legend of N’daung Snake

Once upon a time, on the slopes of a mountain in Jambi province, there lived a poor mother and her three daughters. For their living the mother and the youngest daughter had to work hard all day long, while the first and second daughters were lazy and did nothing.

One day, the mother got such severe pain that she could not move from bed. Then, the daughters called a shaman. “Sir, please help us heal our mother,” said the daughters. The shaman suggested, “Based on my insight, your mom must be treated by a special flower that grows at the top of the mountain. Then, it must be boiled in a magical pot kept in a dark deep cave guarded by a large mighty serpent named N’daung snake.” “But, according to the tale, no one could ever go back home save as the snake would swallow them whole,” warned the Shaman. Hearing that, no one dared to go, except for the youngest daughter.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 10 Halaman 70 71 Kurikulum Merdeka, Latihan 3.2

“I will go to the top of the mountain to get them from the snake,” said the youngest daughter bravely. “Oh, we all will pray for you, sister,” uttered the first and the second daughters in relief. “You really have a pure soul. Go and get them, girl. But, you have to be really careful. I will take care of your mother here,” said the shaman. Without waiting any longer, the youngest daughter went to the mountain. After three days of walking, she finally reached the mountain peak. “Ah, that’s the flower. I have to go really quick,” said the youngest daughter. It was just in front of the cave door. When she grabbed it and was about to put it inside her bag, she heard a very loud snake hiss. Of course, she was scared to death.

“Hiss... You are so brave to come to this place. Did you just steal something from my place? You’ll surely be a perfect breakfast. You have a nice scent, so appetizing!” hissed the snake horribly. “O magic snake, please, pardon me. I certainly don’t dare to bother you, but my mom is seriously ill. I am here to beg for only one flower and borrow your magic pot to treat my mom,” the youngest daughter fell on his knees while crying.

*) Disclaimer:

- Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, pastikan anak mengerjakan sendiri.



(Tribunnews.com/Yurika)

Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum Merdeka lainnya