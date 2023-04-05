Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 25 26 Kurikulum Merdeka: Practice 2

Pada halaman 25 sampai 26, siswa diminta melengkapi cerita dengan kata-kata yang disediakan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 25-26

Practice 2

Let’s learn more about past tense from a different story.

Complete the story with the words provided. Put the words into the correct form and label the story structures.

Answer:

The Legend of Black Sea

Once, there was an old man who lived (1) on the shore of a beautiful sea. During the day, he would weave (2) nets and go sailing to catch fish at night for living. In his old days, that old man just lived with his dog named Boley and his evil black cat named Serzhina. Whenever the man called (3) Boley, he would immediately come (4) and do everything he was asked to do. While Serzhina just came (5) whenever the old man called her for meals.

Boley began to dislike Serzhina for she did not help (6) as much as he did. The old man, however, always told Boley that he believed (7) in Serzhina’s goodness and that she would change (8). One day, a disaster struck and the old man asked (9) both Boley and Serzhina to help. When Serzhina did not help, the old

man lost faith in Serzhina’s goodness and threw her to the sea. The sea water turned (10) black, and since that day the fish being caught has gotten less and less. The old man and Boley got (11) hungrier and hungrier.

Until one day, the old man met a seagull who told him a lesson. The old man finally learned (12) that there is bad and good in everybody. However, when we choose to look for the goodness in everything, life will be filled with joy, just like nets filled with fish.

*) Disclaimer:

- Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, pastikan anak mengerjakan sendiri terlebih dahulu.



