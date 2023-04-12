Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 51 Kurikulum Merdeka, Activity 7

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 51 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa menjawab soal Reading: Activity 7.

Editor: Nuryanti
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 51. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 51.

Pada halaman 51, siswa diminta menyusun urutan peristiwa yang ada sehingga menjadi sebuah cerita utuh sesuai dengan struktur cerita sebuah teks naratif.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 51

Reading: Activity 7

Without looking back at “The Goose Girl” tale, put these events in order.

When you finish ordering the events, check you answers by looking back at the story.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 51.

Answer:

She was even depressed as she lived under her mother’s shadow and her unpreparedness to be the future queen. (3)

The condition was getting even worse when the queen decided Calib to be the next ruler while Ani had to go to Bayern and marry the crown prince of Bayern. (4)

Ani had been in unstable condition since the absence of her aunt and father. (2)

Ani had to fight for her own identity and became a goose girl in the kingdom of Bayern. (6)

With her persistent efforts and the helps from some loyal friends, Ani was finally able to reclaim her true identity and marry Geric, the crown prince of Bayern. (7)

When she was a child, Ani spent most of her time with her aunt, learning how to communicate with animals and nature. (1)

