Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 79 80 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 5

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 79 dan 80 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa mengerjakan Reading: Activity 5.

Editor: Suci BangunDS
zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 79 80 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 5
kemdikbud
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 Activity 5. Dalam artikel terdapat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 79 dan 80 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 dan 80.

Pada halaman 79 dan 80, peserta didik diminta menyusun urutan peristiwa yang ada sehingga menjadi sebuah cerita utuh sesuai struktur cerita sebuah teks naratif.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 - 80

Reading: Activity 5

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 224 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 4.21

Understand the story more by putting these events in order.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 dan 80
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 Activity 5.

Answer:

(3) Lucy met Tumnus and found out that Narnia was under the spell of the White Witch.

(5) Under the influence of the Witch’s spell, Edmund told his siblings’ plan to save Tumnus.

(6) With the help from Aslan, the children could save all creatures from the witch’s enchantment and inherit Narnia’s thrones.

(2) Lucy and her siblings explored the house and she found out a magical wardrobe that led her to Narnia.

(5) One day, all of the children accidently discovered Narnia and found that Tumnus had been imprisoned.

(4) All of her siblings did not believe in Lucy’s story about Narnia until one day Edmund found out himself about it.

(1) Lucy and her siblings moved to Professor Kirke’s house in the country.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 79 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 4

*) Disclaimer:

- Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, pastikan anak mengerjakan sendiri terlebih dahulu.

(Tribunnews.com/Yurika)

Kunci Jawaban Kurikulum Merdeka lainnya

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kurikulum Merdeka
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 11
Merdeka Activity 5
SMA
BERITA TERKAIT
bahasa-inggris-8-hal-225.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Halaman 224 Kurikulum Merdeka, Worksheet 4.21

1 jam lalu

bahasa-indonesia-tingkat-lanjut-kelas-11-halaman-214.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Indonesia Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 214 Kurikulum Merdeka

2 jam lalu

  • 5 Rekomendasi Travel Pouch, Mudik Asik dengan Kosmetik dan Perintilannya yang Terorganisir
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    5 Rekomendasi Travel Pouch, Mudik Asik dengan Kosmetik dan Perintilannya yang Terorganisir
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Optical Zoom Terbaik untuk Abadikan Momen Gerhana Matahari Hibrida
    Produk HP
    5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Optical Zoom Terbaik untuk Abadikan Momen Gerhana Matahari Hibrida
    Hadirkan Kapasitas Besar, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box yang Cocok Temani Perjalanan Mudik
    Idul Fitri 1444 H
    Hadirkan Kapasitas Besar, Ini 5 Rekomendasi Lunch Box yang Cocok Temani Perjalanan Mudik
    Review azarine Vitamin Lab Bubble on Me Deep Mask Cleanser, Ampuh Angkat Kotoran dan Komedo di Wajah
    Skincare
    Review azarine Vitamin Lab Bubble on Me Deep Mask Cleanser, Ampuh Angkat Kotoran dan Komedo di Wajah
    5 Tips Memotret Gerhana Matahari Hibrida dan Wilayah yang Mengalaminya
    Tips Handphone
    5 Tips Memotret Gerhana Matahari Hibrida dan Wilayah yang Mengalaminya
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    HP Samsung S20 8/128GB SEIN Bekas Mulus Terawat Nominus - Bekasi
    HP Samsung S20 8/128GB SEIN Bekas Mulus Terawat Nominus - Bekasi
    Rp4.500.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi
    Dijual Rumah Golden flower Cluster Perumahan Elite Tangerang Dengan Harga Terjangkau - Tangerang
    Dijual Rumah Golden flower Cluster Perumahan Elite Tangerang Dengan Harga Terjangkau - Tangerang
    Rp679.000.000
    Banten, Aceh Barat
    Mobil Chevrolet Trax 1.4 Turbo Premium AT 2019 Bekas Mulus Normal Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Pusat
    Mobil Chevrolet Trax 1.4 Turbo Premium AT 2019 Bekas Mulus Normal Surat Lengkap - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp200.000.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Dijual Apartement Sumedang Jatinangor Skyland Full Furnised
    Dijual Apartement Sumedang Jatinangor Skyland Full Furnised
    Rp400.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Sumedang
    Jasa Sewa Car Seat Baby di Dekat Sulis Beach Hotel & Spa Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Car Seat Baby di Dekat Sulis Beach Hotel & Spa Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    Jasa Sewa Stroller di Dekat Sulis Beach Hotel & Spa Bersih dan Higienis
    Jasa Sewa Stroller di Dekat Sulis Beach Hotel & Spa Bersih dan Higienis
    Rp45.000
    Bali, Badung
    Program Prakerin RPL Area Pekalongan
    Program Prakerin RPL Area Pekalongan
    Rp2.500.000
    Jawa Tengah, Pekalongan Kota
    Pintu Harmonika Kediri Murah Terpopuler
    Pintu Harmonika Kediri Murah Terpopuler
    Rp850.000
    Jawa Timur, Kediri
    Dijual Ruko 3 Lantai LT.144 di Jl. Kalibaru Barat, Bungur, Senen - Jakarta Pusat
    Dijual Ruko 3 Lantai LT.144 di Jl. Kalibaru Barat, Bungur, Senen - Jakarta Pusat
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Pusat
    Tanah Murah Jogja, Madurejo Prambanan, Utara TK/SD Kanisius Totogan SHMP Luas 712m² - Yogyakarta
    Tanah Murah Jogja, Madurejo Prambanan, Utara TK/SD Kanisius Totogan SHMP Luas 712m² - Yogyakarta
    Rp1.250.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah Jogja, Cupuwatu Dekat Rencana Exit Tol Tepi Jl Solo Km11 Kalasan Lt 708m² ld 20m - Sleman
    Tanah Jogja, Cupuwatu Dekat Rencana Exit Tol Tepi Jl Solo Km11 Kalasan Lt 708m² ld 20m - Sleman
    Rp8.600.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Tanah Jogja,Bintaran Kodya Yogyakarta Lt 265 m2 Jalan Aspal Longgar - Jogja
    Tanah Jogja,Bintaran Kodya Yogyakarta Lt 265 m2 Jalan Aspal Longgar - Jogja
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Rumah Murah Jogja Perum Sleman Pratama Jl Turi SHM-IMB Lt 100 m² - Sleman
    Rumah Murah Jogja Perum Sleman Pratama Jl Turi SHM-IMB Lt 100 m² - Sleman
    Rp600.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Kost JOGJA 37 Kamar Toko Sisa Lahan Utara Kampus UII Luas 1927 ㎡ - Sleman
    Dijual Kost JOGJA 37 Kamar Toko Sisa Lahan Utara Kampus UII Luas 1927 ㎡ - Sleman
    Rp7,7 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Ruko 2 Lantai Jogja, Type 120 SHM Utara Rs KIA Kahyangan Kadipiro Nego - Bantul
    Dijual Ruko 2 Lantai Jogja, Type 120 SHM Utara Rs KIA Kahyangan Kadipiro Nego - Bantul
    Rp1,5 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah KOTABARU Yogyakarta 2 lantai 2 muka cocok untuk kantor. SHM. Parkir luas - Yogyakarta
    Rumah KOTABARU Yogyakarta 2 lantai 2 muka cocok untuk kantor. SHM. Parkir luas - Yogyakarta
    Rp20 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Tanah Jogja, Gamping belakang PUSKESMAS Mancasan. Luas 200m.SHM - Sleman
    Tanah Jogja, Gamping belakang PUSKESMAS Mancasan. Luas 200m.SHM - Sleman
    Rp3.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Baru Siap Huni Full Furnished Perumahan Lt 120 m2 - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Jogja 2 Lantai Baru Siap Huni Full Furnished Perumahan Lt 120 m2 - Sleman
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Tanah Jl Raya Tajem Maguwoharjo Luas tanah 185m² lebar11m SHM - Sleman
    Jual Tanah Jl Raya Tajem Maguwoharjo Luas tanah 185m² lebar11m SHM - Sleman
    Rp15.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja, Ngabean Kulon, Belakang PLN Jl Kaliurang Km 8 Luas 800m2 - Jogja
    Dijual Tanah Jogja, Ngabean Kulon, Belakang PLN Jl Kaliurang Km 8 Luas 800m2 - Jogja
    Rp3.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan