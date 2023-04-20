Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 79 80 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 5

Pada halaman 79 dan 80, peserta didik diminta menyusun urutan peristiwa yang ada sehingga menjadi sebuah cerita utuh sesuai struktur cerita sebuah teks naratif.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 - 80

Reading: Activity 5

Understand the story more by putting these events in order.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 79 Activity 5.

Answer:

(3) Lucy met Tumnus and found out that Narnia was under the spell of the White Witch.

(5) Under the influence of the Witch’s spell, Edmund told his siblings’ plan to save Tumnus.

(6) With the help from Aslan, the children could save all creatures from the witch’s enchantment and inherit Narnia’s thrones.

(2) Lucy and her siblings explored the house and she found out a magical wardrobe that led her to Narnia.

(5) One day, all of the children accidently discovered Narnia and found that Tumnus had been imprisoned.

(4) All of her siblings did not believe in Lucy’s story about Narnia until one day Edmund found out himself about it.

(1) Lucy and her siblings moved to Professor Kirke’s house in the country.

*) Disclaimer:

- Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris di atas hanya digunakan oleh orang tua atau wali untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, pastikan anak mengerjakan sendiri terlebih dahulu.



