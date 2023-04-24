Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 85 86 Kurikulum Merdeka Activity 3

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 85 sampai 86 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa mengerjakan Listening: Activity 3.

Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 85 dan 86. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 85 sampai 86.

Pada halaman 85 sampai 86, peserta didik diminta memahami cerita dan menebak kata yang tepat untuk melengkapi teks cerita berdasarkan konteks.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 85-86

Listening: Activity 3

You will listen to a story entitled “Animal Farm.” Fill in the blank using words from the story.

Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 85
Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 85.

Answer:

Animal Farm

by George Orwell

One night, the oldest pig on Manor farm, named the Old Major, called all the animals in the farm for a meeting. He described his dream about the world where all animals would live free from the tyranny (1) of the human masters. The Old Major died soon after the meeting, but inspired by his philosophy of animalism, two younger pigs, Snowball and Napoleon assumed command.

Napoleon and Snowball led the animals in Manor farm to rebel and drive Mr. Jones from the farm. Then, the animals changed Manor farm’s name to Animal farm. The seven rules of animalism (2) were written on the wall of the barn. Snowball acted as the leader, attempting to read and write. Then,the pigs soon elevated themselves to the position of leadership.  Meanwhile, Napoleon managed to take the pups from the farm dogs and trained them
privately.

One day, Mr Jones came with his friends, trying to retake the farm. However, the animals defeated him and could defend the farm. As the smartest animals, Napoleon and Snowball struggled for leadership (3). When Snowball announced the idea for constructing a windmill, Napoleon opposed it. Napoleon had his dogs chase Snowball away. Later, in Snowball’s absence,Napoleon declared himself leader and made many changes. He eliminated all meetings and instead a committee of pigs ran the farm.

A pig named Squealer was assigned by Napoleon as accomplice. He announced that Snowball stole Napoleon’s idea of making a windmill (4). All animals except the pigs had to work harder to make the windmill and were promised to have easier lives with the windmill. In fact, the animals received less and less food, while the pigs grew fatter. Unfortunately, months after making the windmill, a violent storm hit. Napoleon convinced the animals that Snowball destroyed it. He started to make Snowball a scapegoat (5). When he purged the farm by killing animals, he also accused Snowball of being the culprit. Napoleon has surely abused his powers, he made life even harder for animals. The pigs imposed more control over the farm while they reserved privilege (6) for themselves. The rules of animalism in the farm began to change and evolved. The pigs started to adopt the lifestyle of humans while the other animals, though cold, starving, and overworked, remained convinced through psychological conditioning that they were still better off than they were ruled by Mr. Jones.

Unexpectedly, Mr. Frederick, one of the neighboring farmers, swindled Napoleon and attacked the farm, using equal (7) power to blow up the restored windmill. Although the animals could win the battle, they did so at great cost, including Boxer, the horse, who was wounded. While being ill, Boxer continued working harder and harder, until he collapsed while working on the windmill. Napoleon directly sent for a van to take Boxer to the vet, explaining that a better car could be given there. Boxer died, amongst speculation (8) from the pigs that it was a cover-up from Squealer.

