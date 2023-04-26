Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 92 Kurikulum Merdeka Practice 2

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 92 Kurikulum Merdeka. Siswa mengerjakan Grammar Focus: Practice 2.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 92 Kurikulum Merdeka Practice 2
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 92. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 92.

Pada halaman 92, peserta didik diminta mengerjakan soal dengan grammar yang benar.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 92

Grammar Focus: Practice 2

Read the sentences that you have combined in Practice 1. Reduce the adjective clauses to the shortened form. Then, write the new sentences in your notebook.

Reported Speech

In ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe’ story, you read the following sentences:

1. “You are in Narnia. Let’s get going before you are caught by the Witch” said Tumnus.

2. “I’ve never heard a place called Narnia,” said Peter.

3. Tumnus told Lucy that he was a servant of a terrible White Witch.

4. He said that they would not be unable to save Tumnus unless they joined the great lion, Aslan, at the Stone Table.

Answer:

1. Manor farm was owned by an irresponsible and drunken man called Mr. Jones.

