Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 94 Kurikulum Merdeka Practice

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 94.

Pada halaman 94, peserta didik diminta menyebutkan bentuk kalimat langsung dan tidak langsung.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 94

Practice

Reread “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” story. Note down the direct and indirect speeches that you can find in the story.

Change the sentences (from direct into indirect and the other way round).

Answer:

Direct Speech

- “You are in Narnia. Let’s get going before you are caught by the Witch” said Tumnus.

- Tumnus sadly told Lucy, “I am a servant of a terrible White Witch, who bewitched Narnia

so that it is always winter and never Christmas.”

- Tumnus also said, “I am a kidnapper and it is my job to capture human beings like you, Lucy.”

- “So, Mr Tumnus, is that the reason why you asked me to come here?” Lucy wailed.

- “Yes, I am so sorry, Lucy,” Tumnus answered.