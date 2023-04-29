Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 116 Kurikulum Merdeka

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 SMA halaman 116 Kurikulum Merdeka tentang Formative Text Reading and Writing.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 116 Kurikulum Merdeka
kemdikbud
Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 116. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 116.

Pada halaman 116, peserta didik diminta membaca kembali teks dan menemukan informasi kunci dalam teks tentang hal yang ditanyakan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 116

Reading and Writing

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Fisika Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka, Aktivitas 3.5 Halaman 77 78 Dinamika Gerak Partikel

13. Who do you think is the old woman in the story? Explain your answer.

Answer:

The old woman is a shaman.

She was able to do magic.

14. In the last sentence of the story you read ‘You reap what you sow.’

What does that sentence mean? How is the sentence related to the story? How can you apply it in your life?

Answer:

- Everything that happens to us is the result of things that we have done.

- Yes, the sentence related to the story.

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
12
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 11
Kurikulum Merdeka
BERITA TERKAIT
matamtikadfaf.jpg

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 11 Tingkat Lanjut Halaman 92 - 94 Kurikulum Merdeka, Latihan C

14 jam lalu

  • 5 Rangkaian Makeup Rutin dari MADAME GIE yang Cocok Buat ke Kantor, Yuk Cobain
    Produk Makeup
    5 Rangkaian Makeup Rutin dari MADAME GIE yang Cocok Buat ke Kantor, Yuk Cobain
    KAHF All-in-One Power Toning Face Spray Ampuh Menghidrasi dan Kontrol Sebum, Ini Reviewnya
    Skincare
    KAHF All-in-One Power Toning Face Spray Ampuh Menghidrasi dan Kontrol Sebum, Ini Reviewnya
    Review Infinix Zero 20, Punya Kamera Utama 108 MP dan Zoom hingga 10x
    Produk Handphone
    Review Infinix Zero 20, Punya Kamera Utama 108 MP dan Zoom hingga 10x
    5 Tips Membuat Tampilan Kamar Mandi Lebih Tertata dan Fresh
    Tips Home Care
    5 Tips Membuat Tampilan Kamar Mandi Lebih Tertata dan Fresh
    Manfaat Panthenol untuk Kecantikan, Mampu Perkuat Skin Barrier hingga Jaga Keindahan Rambut
    Tips Kecantikan
    Manfaat Panthenol untuk Kecantikan, Mampu Perkuat Skin Barrier hingga Jaga Keindahan Rambut
    Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan, 5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Chipset Helio G99 yang Cocok untuk Gaming
    Produk Handphone
    Harga Mulai Rp 2 Jutaan, 5 Rekomendasi HP dengan Chipset Helio G99 yang Cocok untuk Gaming
    • KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Mobil Toyota Yaris S Tahun 2011 Bekas Manual Warna Merah Pajak Hidup - Mojokerto
    Mobil Toyota Yaris S Tahun 2011 Bekas Manual Warna Merah Pajak Hidup - Mojokerto
    Rp117.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Mobil Nissan Grand Livina Tahun 2010 bekas Siap Pakai Bebas Banjir - Malang
    Mobil Nissan Grand Livina Tahun 2010 bekas Siap Pakai Bebas Banjir - Malang
    Rp97.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    HP Samsung A32 Ram 8 GB Bekas SIap Pakai Harga Terjangkau - Malang
    HP Samsung A32 Ram 8 GB Bekas SIap Pakai Harga Terjangkau - Malang
    Rp2.100.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    HP iPhone XR 128 GB Bekas Siap Pakai Mulus Fullset Harga Terjangkau - Malang
    HP iPhone XR 128 GB Bekas Siap Pakai Mulus Fullset Harga Terjangkau - Malang
    Rp4.600.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    HP iPhone 11 128 GB Bekas Warna Putih Siap Pakai Bergaransi - Surabaya
    HP iPhone 11 128 GB Bekas Warna Putih Siap Pakai Bergaransi - Surabaya
    Rp5.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Motor Honda Vario 125 Tahun 2014 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario 125 Tahun 2014 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Rp11.200.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario Tahun 2017 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario Tahun 2017 Bekas Siap Pakai Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Rp14.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario 110 Tahun 2009 Bekas Surat Lengkap Mesin Normal - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Vario 110 Tahun 2009 Bekas Surat Lengkap Mesin Normal - Mojokerto
    Rp6.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Beat Tahun 2014 Bekas Siap Pakai Mesin Halus Harga Nego - Sidoarjo
    Motor Honda Beat Tahun 2014 Bekas Siap Pakai Mesin Halus Harga Nego - Sidoarjo
    Rp9.500.000
    Jawa Timur, Sidoarjo
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2017 Bekas Siap Pakai Taat Pajak Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Motor Honda Scoopy Tahun 2017 Bekas Siap Pakai Taat Pajak Harga Nego - Mojokerto
    Rp14.800.000
    Jawa Timur, Mojokerto
    Honda Mobilio E CVT 2016/2017 DP10
    Honda Mobilio E CVT 2016/2017 DP10
    Rp139.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    Tanah Murah Pinggir Jalan Dekat Tol Serang Timur Samping Visenda
    Tanah Murah Pinggir Jalan Dekat Tol Serang Timur Samping Visenda
    Rp350.000.000
    Banten, Serang Kota
    CONTAINERS 40HC JUMBO
    CONTAINERS 40HC JUMBO
    Rp30.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Toyota Kijang Innova G Diesel AT 2019 DP15
    Toyota Kijang Innova G Diesel AT 2019 DP15
    Rp325.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bekasi Kota
    RUMAH MURAH, DOBEL BONUS DI BANGUNJIWO, KASIHAN
    RUMAH MURAH, DOBEL BONUS DI BANGUNJIWO, KASIHAN
    Rp425.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Mewah Di Gegerkalong
    Dijual Rumah Bandung Barat Parongpong Mewah Di Gegerkalong
    Rp9 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bandung Barat
    Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box Rawamangun - Pulogadung - Jakarta Timur
    Pasang Antena Tv Digital & Set Top Box Rawamangun - Pulogadung - Jakarta Timur
    Rp400.000
    DKI Jakarta, Jakarta Timur
    Take Over Rumah Bisa Buat Usaha Di Kota Serang
    Take Over Rumah Bisa Buat Usaha Di Kota Serang
    Rp60.000.000
    Banten, Serang Kota
    Dijual Tanah Sumedang Tomo Rumah Dan Di Dekat Wisata Jatigede
    Dijual Tanah Sumedang Tomo Rumah Dan Di Dekat Wisata Jatigede
    Rp550.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Sumedang
    Dijual Tanah Bandung Ciwidey Di Ciwiday Cocok Untuk Villa Dan Kebun Desa Cukangenteng Kec.
    Dijual Tanah Bandung Ciwidey Di Ciwiday Cocok Untuk Villa Dan Kebun Desa Cukangenteng Kec.
    Rp504.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bandung
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan