Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 116 Kurikulum Merdeka

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 SMA Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 116.

Pada halaman 116, peserta didik diminta membaca kembali teks dan menemukan informasi kunci dalam teks tentang hal yang ditanyakan.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka dalam artikel ini, dapat menjadi referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 Kurikulum Merdeka halaman 116

Reading and Writing

13. Who do you think is the old woman in the story? Explain your answer.

Answer:

The old woman is a shaman.

She was able to do magic.

14. In the last sentence of the story you read ‘You reap what you sow.’

What does that sentence mean? How is the sentence related to the story? How can you apply it in your life?

Answer:

- Everything that happens to us is the result of things that we have done.

- Yes, the sentence related to the story.