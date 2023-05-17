Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 Halaman 159, Collecting Information

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159. Memuat tugas Collecting Information terkait descriptions of Simon, Sofia and Mrs. Herlina.

Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159. Terdapat tugas Collecting Information terkait descriptions of Simon, Sofia and Mrs. Herlina. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159, terdapat tugas Collecting Information.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159 memuat soal untuk membuat sebuah bacaan penuh arti.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 halaman 159.

Collecting Information

We will put the right punctuation marks to the descriptions of Simon, Sofia and Mrs. Herlina to make the texts meaningful.

Here are what we will do. We will work in groups. We will read each text carefully in order to identify the sentences in the texts.

We will do it orally. We will rewrite and punctuate the text. This is the first draft.

Then, we will read the sentences in the text to each other to check if they are meaningful. Last, we will write the final form of the texts.

1. Simon is tall. He has a fair skin. He is wearing a blue shirt with long sleeves.

He is a bit fat and chubby. He’s wearing a black hat.

He’s carrying a back pack.

