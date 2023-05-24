Past Future Perfect Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, dan Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini materi sekolah grammar Past Future Perfect Tense.

Past Future Perfect Tense adalah bentuk lampau dari Simple Future Perfect Tense.

Rumus Past Future Perfect Tense menggunakan would have V3.

Tenses ini bisa digunakan untuk membentuk Conditional Sentence (kalimat pengandaian) tipe 3.

Selain itu, Past Future Perfect Tense juga digunakan untuk menyatakan hal yang tidak mungkin terjadi.

Selengkapnya, simak rumus dan contoh Past Future Perfect Tense di bawah ini, dikutip dari English EF dan Wall Street English.

Baca juga: Future Perfect Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat

Rumus:

- S + would /should + have + V3

- S + would /should + not + have + V3

- would /should + S + have + V3?

Baca juga: Future Perfect Tense: Pengertian, Rumus, Fungsi, Contoh Penggunaan dalam Kalimat

Contoh:

- The ship would not have sunk to the bottom of the sea if it had not hit the huge rock.

Kapal tidak akan tenggelam ke dasar laut jika tidak menabrak ke batu besar.

- I would have been happy, if I had got a gold medal.

Aku akan bahagia jika mendapat medali emas.

- We would have gone dating, if the weather had been good yesterday.

Kami akan pergi berkencan jika cuacanya bagus kemarin.