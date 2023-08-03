Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 7: The Legend of The Holy Stone

Buku Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 - Simak kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut kelas 11 halaman 7 tentang The Legend of The Holy Stone, terdapat soal dan kunci jawabannya

Berikut ini kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 7.

Kunci jawaban mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 7 dalam artikel ini, hanya sebagai referensi atau panduan siswa dalam belajar.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa dapat terlebih dahulu mengerjakan soalnya sendiri.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 7 ini, membahas tentang The Legend of The Holy Stone, secara berpasangan.

Pada bagian tersebut, muncul pertanyaan tentang The Legend of The Holy Stone.

Berikut ini soal Bahasa Inggris Tingkat Lanjut Kelas 11 Halaman 7 tentang The Legend of The Holy Stone, beserta jawabannya.

1. What is the legend about?

a. Problems encountered by Irimiami and Isoray in Kamboi Rama Mountain.

b. Irimiami’s and Isorays’ struggles to introduce and glorify the holy stone.

c. The discovery of a stone that marks a traditional feast in Papua.

d. The story of a husband and wife in overcoming a big forest fire.

e. The story of a husband and wife in finding a sacred stone.

Jawaban: E

2. What kind of persons are Irimiami and Isoray?

a. Probing

b. Shameless

c. Ambitious

d. Self-centered

e. Hardworking

Jawaban: A

3. The tone used during the time God Iriwonawani answered the couple’s begging to stop the fire is best described as …