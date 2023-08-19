Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 47, Associating: Labels of Product

Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47. Memuat tugas Associating terkait label dari Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil.

zoom-inlihat foto Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 47, Associating: Labels of Product
Buku Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9
Kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 halaman 47. Terdapat soal terkait label produk Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil pada tugas Associating. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47, terdapat tugas Associating.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47 memuat soal terkait label dari Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 26, Associating

Associating

We will work in groups. We will learn to present the informatiom on the labels of Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil orally.

He are what we will do with each label. First, we will use the tablets about Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil. We will also use the presentayion guide. Then, in group we will learn to present all the facts in the table to each other.

We will say sentences loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help.

Presentation Guide

Facts, Start by saying

1. Brand of product

2. Name of product

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9
kunci jawaban
Bahasa Inggris
Kelas 9
BERITATERKAIT
    • AA
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    Training Motivator Kalimantan Utara Terkenal, Motivasi Kalimantan Utara
    Training Motivator Kalimantan Utara Terkenal, Motivasi Kalimantan Utara
    Rp2.500.000
    Kalimantan Utara, Tarakan
    BUAT YANG MAU LIBURAN KE BATU! Villa 3 Lantai 4 Kamar di Klub Bunga Tidur
    BUAT YANG MAU LIBURAN KE BATU! Villa 3 Lantai 4 Kamar di Klub Bunga Tidur
    Rp3,9 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Batu
    RUMAH STRATEGIS KOTA DEPOK KONSEP MEZZANINE
    RUMAH STRATEGIS KOTA DEPOK KONSEP MEZZANINE
    Rp250.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    COCOK UNTUK GUEST HOUSE! Rumah 8 Kamar dengan Kolam Renang di Daerah Tidar Malang
    COCOK UNTUK GUEST HOUSE! Rumah 8 Kamar dengan Kolam Renang di Daerah Tidar Malang
    Rp22 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Tanah Komersial untuk Ruang Usaha Cibungbulang Bogor
    Tanah Komersial untuk Ruang Usaha Cibungbulang Bogor
    Rp2,7 Milyar
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Bimbingan Belajar Usia dini Anak Hebat Eduplay di Magetan
    Bimbingan Belajar Usia dini Anak Hebat Eduplay di Magetan
    Rp100.000
    Jawa Timur, Magetan
    DEKAT KAWASAN SEKOLAH! Rumah Minimalis 2 Kamar Tidur di Daerah Tidar Malang
    DEKAT KAWASAN SEKOLAH! Rumah Minimalis 2 Kamar Tidur di Daerah Tidar Malang
    Rp750.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    Dijual Ruko Pusat Bisnis Pecetakan, advertising, Jalan Kapten Cek Syeh, 24 ilir, Kota Palembang
    Dijual Ruko Pusat Bisnis Pecetakan, advertising, Jalan Kapten Cek Syeh, 24 ilir, Kota Palembang
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    penjahit kebaya Palembang, Kota Palembang, Sumatera Selatan
    penjahit kebaya Palembang, Kota Palembang, Sumatera Selatan
    Rp190.000
    Sumatera Selatan, Palembang
    COCOK UNTUK KELUARGA BESAR! Rumah Luas 4 Kamar Tidur di Daerah Tidar Malang
    COCOK UNTUK KELUARGA BESAR! Rumah Luas 4 Kamar Tidur di Daerah Tidar Malang
    Rp2,3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang
    LUXURY VILLA TERLARIS HANYA 12 MENIT KE CANDI BOROBUDUR
    LUXURY VILLA TERLARIS HANYA 12 MENIT KE CANDI BOROBUDUR
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    Kost 2 Lantai 24 Kamar di Daerah Lowokwaru Malang
    Kost 2 Lantai 24 Kamar di Daerah Lowokwaru Malang
    Rp3 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Tanah Dijual Bogor Village Harga Tanah Per meter di Bogor
    Tanah Dijual Bogor Village Harga Tanah Per meter di Bogor
    Rp274.800.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    DEKAT DENGAN 2 STASIUN DEPOK RUMAH INDENT MEWAH 100 JT an
    DEKAT DENGAN 2 STASIUN DEPOK RUMAH INDENT MEWAH 100 JT an
    Rp185.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Depok
    RUMAH VILLA MEWAH DI BOROBUDUR 10 MENIT DARI CANDI BOROBUDUR
    RUMAH VILLA MEWAH DI BOROBUDUR 10 MENIT DARI CANDI BOROBUDUR
    Rp2,1 Milyar
    Jawa Tengah, Magelang
    Rumah Baru Cantik Termurah Akses Mudah Di Bantul
    Rumah Baru Cantik Termurah Akses Mudah Di Bantul
    Rp295.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Rumah Murah di Bogor, Cibungbulang 5 meter dari Angkot
    Rumah Murah di Bogor, Cibungbulang 5 meter dari Angkot
    Rp125.000.000
    Jawa Barat, Bogor
    Rumah Murah Cantik Siap Huni Bisa KPR Di Bantul
    Rumah Murah Cantik Siap Huni Bisa KPR Di Bantul
    Rp375.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    Dijual Unit Kost Produktif 15 Kamar Desain Modern Semi Furnish Di Lowokwaru - Malang
    Dijual Unit Kost Produktif 15 Kamar Desain Modern Semi Furnish Di Lowokwaru - Malang
    Rp2,5 Milyar
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    Rumah Minimalis 3 Kamar Tidur di Daerah Ijen Nirwana Malang
    Rumah Minimalis 3 Kamar Tidur di Daerah Ijen Nirwana Malang
    Rp50.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Malang Kota
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Redaksi
    Info iklan