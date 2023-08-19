Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 47, Associating: Labels of Product

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47.

Pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47, terdapat tugas Associating.

Tugas pada buku Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47 memuat soal terkait label dari Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47, siswa diharapkan terlebih dahulu menjawab soal secara mandiri.

Kunci jawaban pada artikel ini digunakan sebagai panduan dan pembanding oleh orang tua untuk mengoreksi pekerjaan anak.

Ada kemungkinan terdapat perbedaan jawaban pada kunci jawaban Bahasa Inggris kelas 9 halaman 47.

Baca juga: Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Halaman 26, Associating

Associating

We will work in groups. We will learn to present the informatiom on the labels of Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil orally.

He are what we will do with each label. First, we will use the tablets about Kraton Tea and Geae Greek Natural Olive Oil. We will also use the presentayion guide. Then, in group we will learn to present all the facts in the table to each other.

We will say sentences loudly, clearly, and correctly. If we have any problems, we will go to our teacher for help.

Presentation Guide

Facts, Start by saying

1. Brand of product

2. Name of product