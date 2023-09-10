Kunci Jawaban

Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 Halaman 109, Writing Connection

Penulis: Nurkhasanah
Writing Connection

Write an explanation text from any topic given in the active conversation or any topic of your choice. Make sure you follow the structure of explanation text you have learnt in the building blocks. You should also follow the writing process (drafts, edit, revise and publish).

Contoh jawaban:

Flood

Flooding is a disaster which commonly happens in large and densely populated cities. In Indonesia, the floods hit Jakarta very often and cause many victims. Then, do you know the process of how flood happens? Pay attention to the following explanation.

The process of natural flooding is preceded by rain which falls to the surface of the earth. Then the rain water is absorbed by the ground surface and flows to the lower place. Once that condition happens, evaporation and the water appear to the surface of the land.

Flooding can be disastrous for humans when floods happen in an area that people live because the water carries along objects like houses, bridges, cars, furniture and even people.

On the other hand, the process of non natural flooding is usually caused by bad habits of humans who do not care about the environment, such as littering that can make water flow clogged.

This makes the water deposited in landfills which gradually becomes more common. When water reservoirs can no longer hold water discharge, the water then overflows out theland and cause flooding.

*) Disclaimer: 

- Artikel ini hanya ditujukan kepada orang tua untuk memandu proses belajar anak.

- Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban, siswa harus terlebih dahulu menjawabnya sendiri, setelah itu gunakan artikel ini untuk mengoreksi hasil pekerjaan siswa.

