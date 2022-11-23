Piala Dunia 2022
Lirik Lagu Kick Off Piala Dunia 2022 Tiesto - The Business, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Bagi para penikmat sepakbola, presentasi Piala Dunia 2022 kali ini bisa dibilang cukup apik.
Selain memiliki penampilan memukau, Piala Dunia kali ini juga menyuguhkan beberapa musik yang enak didengar.
Salah satunya adalah lagu yang diputar tiap kali menjelang kick-off.
Lagu yang kerap diputar setelah lagu kebangsaan masing-masing negara peserta dalam Piala Dunia kali ini adalah lagu The Business dari Tiesto.
Berikut lirik dan video klipnya.
[Chorus]
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
[Verse 1]
Mama, please don't worry 'bout me
'Cause I'm about to let my heart speak
My friends keep telling me to leave this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
[Chorus]
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you onе more night, one more night to gеt this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business, yeah
[Verse 2]
Back and forth, back and forth with the bullshit
I know I said it before, I don't mean it
It's been a while since I had your attention
So it might hurt to hear this
[Bridge]
(Ooh, yeah, yeah)
Dreams we have don't ever fall away
We can't live 'em if we stay the same
And I can't do this for another day
So let's get down, let's get down to business
[Chorus]
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business
Let's get down, let's get down to business
Give you one more night, one more night to get this
We've had a million, million nights just like this
So let's get down, let's get down to business, yeah
