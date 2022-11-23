Lirik Lagu Kick Off Piala Dunia 2022 Tiesto - The Business, Lengkap dengan Video Klipnya

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Bagi para penikmat sepakbola, presentasi Piala Dunia 2022 kali ini bisa dibilang cukup apik.

Selain memiliki penampilan memukau, Piala Dunia kali ini juga menyuguhkan beberapa musik yang enak didengar.

Salah satunya adalah lagu yang diputar tiap kali menjelang kick-off.

Lagu yang kerap diputar setelah lagu kebangsaan masing-masing negara peserta dalam Piala Dunia kali ini adalah lagu The Business dari Tiesto.

Berikut lirik dan video klipnya.

[Chorus]

Let's get down, let's get down to business

Give you one more night, one more night to get this

We've had a million, million nights just like this

So let's get down, let's get down to business

[Verse 1]

Mama, please don't worry 'bout me

'Cause I'm about to let my heart speak

My friends keep telling me to leave this

So let's get down, let's get down to business

[Chorus]

Let's get down, let's get down to business

Give you onе more night, one more night to gеt this

We've had a million, million nights just like this

So let's get down, let's get down to business

Let's get down, let's get down to business

Give you one more night, one more night to get this

We've had a million, million nights just like this

So let's get down, let's get down to business, yeah

[Verse 2]

Back and forth, back and forth with the bullshit

I know I said it before, I don't mean it

It's been a while since I had your attention

So it might hurt to hear this

[Bridge]

(Ooh, yeah, yeah)

Dreams we have don't ever fall away

We can't live 'em if we stay the same

And I can't do this for another day

So let's get down, let's get down to business

[Chorus]

Let's get down, let's get down to business

Give you one more night, one more night to get this

We've had a million, million nights just like this

So let's get down, let's get down to business

Let's get down, let's get down to business

Give you one more night, one more night to get this

We've had a million, million nights just like this

So let's get down, let's get down to business, yeah

(Tribunnews.com)