Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lowkey dari NIKI: Low- Low- Low- Low- Lowkey

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lowkey dari NIKI dalam artikel berikut ini.

Nicole Zefanya yang dikenal dengan nama panggung NIKI, adalah musisi asal Indonesia yang berada dalam label rekaman AS, 88rising.

Lowkey merupakan salah satu lagu dari album NIKI yang bertajuk wanna take this downtown? (2019).

Berikut Lowkey - NIKI:

[Verse 1]

C

Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through and the whiskey's run out

C

‘Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two, wanna take this downtown?

F

This liquid courage got me way too honest

F

Put your phone on vibrate, Let's catch a vibe babe while the sun's down

C

Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love

C

Be as quiet as you can 'cause if anyone sees they'll just blow shit up

Am

I don't gotta know if you're taken, I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant

F

No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts waking

Am G F

Up's the only direction I see



As long as we keep this



[Chorus]

C C

Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey (ah, ah)

F

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo

F

Lo- lo- lo- love me (ah, ah)

C

Us in a king-size, keep it a secret

C

Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this

Am Am

Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey



[Verse 2]

C

Wizard with words, tellin' me my energy's so bewitching

C

So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance

Am F

Oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night

C

I don't really give a fuck about all the "he said, she said" bullshit

C

So pick your poison love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive

Am

Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand boy

Am

Tension so intense like an asteroid

F

Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids



Am G F

Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems



So long as we keep this



[Chorus]

C C

Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey (ah, ah)

F

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo

F

Lo- lo- lo- love me (ah, ah)

C

Us in a king-size, keep it a secret

C

Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this

F F

Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey

