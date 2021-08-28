Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lowkey dari NIKI: Low- Low- Low- Low- Lowkey

Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lowkey dari NIKI

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Lowkey dari NIKI dalam artikel berikut ini.

NIKI - lowkey (Official Visualizer)
Video klip "lowkey", salah satu lagu dari album NIKI yang bertajuk wanna take this downtown? (2019). 

Nicole Zefanya yang dikenal dengan nama panggung NIKI, adalah musisi asal Indonesia yang berada dalam label rekaman AS, 88rising.

Nicole Zefanya yang dikenal dengan nama panggung NIKI, adalah musisi asal Indonesia yang berada dalam label rekaman AS, 88rising.

Lowkey merupakan salah satu lagu dari album NIKI yang bertajuk wanna take this downtown? (2019).

Berikut Lowkey - NIKI:

[Verse 1]
C
Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through and the whiskey's run out
C
‘Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two, wanna take this downtown?
F
This liquid courage got me way too honest
F
Put your phone on vibrate, Let's catch a vibe babe while the sun's down
C
Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love
C
Be as quiet as you can 'cause if anyone sees they'll just blow shit up
Am
I don't gotta know if you're taken, I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant
F
No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts waking
Am                   G                    F
Up's the only direction I see

As long as we keep this

[Chorus]
C                                                                        C
Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey (ah, ah)
                                    F
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo
                            F
Lo- lo- lo- love me (ah, ah)
C
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
C
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Am                                                         Am
Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey

[Verse 2]
C
Wizard with words, tellin' me my energy's so bewitching
C
So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance
Am                                                                F
Oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night
C
I don't really give a fuck about all the "he said, she said" bullshit
C
So pick your poison love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive
Am
Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand boy
Am
Tension so intense like an asteroid
F
Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids

Am G F
Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems

So long as we keep this

[Chorus]
C                                                                         C
Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey (ah, ah)
                                    F
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo
                            F
Lo- lo- lo- love me (ah, ah)
C
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
C
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
F                                                           F
Low- low- low- low- low- low- low- lowkey



Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
