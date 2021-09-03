Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: We're Stars And We're Beautiful
Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Scars to Your Beautiful dari Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Scars to Your Beautiful dari Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.
Scars to Your Beautiful, lagu yang dipopulerkan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Kanada, Alessia Cara.
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Kenanglah Aku - Naff, Mungkin Suatu Saat Nanti
Baca juga: Chord Gitar Jangan Rubah Takdirku - Andmesh Kamaleng, Kunci dari D Mudah Dimainkan
Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single ketiga dari album studio debut Alessia Cara, Know-It-All (2015).
Berikut Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:
[Intro]
[Verse]
F Am
She just wants to be
F
Beautiful she goes
Am
Unnoticed, she knows
G F
No limits she craves
Am
Attention, she praises
An image
F
She prays to be
F
Sculpted by the sculptor
[Verse]
F
Oh, she don't see
Am
The light that's shining
F
Deeper than the eyes can find it
Am
Maybe we have made her blind
G F
So she tries to cover up her pain
Am
And cut her woes away
F
'Cause covergirls don't cry
After their face is made
[Chorus]
F
But there's a hope
Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
F
You should know you're beautiful
Am
Just the way you are
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
[Verse]
Am
She has dreams to be
F
An envy, so she's
Starving you know,
Am G F
covergirls eat nothing she says
Am
"Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything"
F
"What's a little bit of hunger?"
"I could go a little while longer,"
F
She fades away
G F
She don't see her perfect,
Am
She don't understand she's worth it
F
Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface
Am
Oh Oh
G
Oh oh
F
So to all the girls that's hurting
Am
Let me be your mirror,
F
Help you see a little bit clearer
The light that shines within
[Chorus]
F
There's a hope
Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
F
You should know you're beautiful
Am
Just the way you are
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
(Acapella)
No better you than the you that you are
No better you than the you that you are
No better life than the life we're living
No better life than the life we're living
No better time for your shine, you're a star
No better time for your shine, you're a star
Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful
[Chorus]
F
There's a hope
Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
F
You should know you're beautiful
Am
Just the way you are
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G F
And you don't have to change a thing
Am
The world could change its heart
F
No scars to your beautiful,
F
We're stars and we're beautiful
(Tribunnews.com)