Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: We're Stars And We're Beautiful

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Scars to Your Beautiful dari Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.

Scars to Your Beautiful, lagu yang dipopulerkan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Kanada, Alessia Cara.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single ketiga dari album studio debut Alessia Cara, Know-It-All (2015).

Berikut Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

[Intro]



[Verse]

F Am

She just wants to be

F

Beautiful she goes

Am

Unnoticed, she knows

G F

No limits she craves

Am

Attention, she praises



An image

F

She prays to be

F

Sculpted by the sculptor



[Verse]

F

Oh, she don't see

Am

The light that's shining

F

Deeper than the eyes can find it

Am

Maybe we have made her blind

G F

So she tries to cover up her pain

Am

And cut her woes away

F

'Cause covergirls don't cry



After their face is made



[Chorus]

F

But there's a hope

Am

That's waiting for you in the dark

F

You should know you're beautiful

Am

Just the way you are

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful



[Verse]

Am

She has dreams to be

F

An envy, so she's



Starving you know,

Am G F

covergirls eat nothing she says

Am

"Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything"

F

"What's a little bit of hunger?"



"I could go a little while longer,"

F

She fades away

G F

She don't see her perfect,

Am

She don't understand she's worth it

F

Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface

Am

Oh Oh

G

Oh oh

F

So to all the girls that's hurting

Am

Let me be your mirror,

F

Help you see a little bit clearer



The light that shines within



[Chorus]

F

There's a hope

Am

That's waiting for you in the dark

F

You should know you're beautiful

Am

Just the way you are

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful



(Acapella)

No better you than the you that you are

No better you than the you that you are



No better life than the life we're living

No better life than the life we're living



No better time for your shine, you're a star

No better time for your shine, you're a star



Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful



[Chorus]

F

There's a hope

Am

That's waiting for you in the dark

F

You should know you're beautiful

Am

Just the way you are

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F Am

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

G F

And you don't have to change a thing

Am

The world could change its heart

F

No scars to your beautiful,

F

We're stars and we're beautiful

