Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: We're Stars And We're Beautiful

Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Scars to Your Beautiful dari Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara: We're Stars And We're Beautiful
Scars To Your Beautiful (Official Video)
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Scars to Your Beautiful dari Alessia Cara dalam artikel berikut ini.

Scars to Your Beautiful, lagu yang dipopulerkan penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Kanada, Alessia Cara.

Lagu ini dirilis sebagai single ketiga dari album studio debut Alessia Cara, Know-It-All (2015).

Berikut Scars to Your Beautiful - Alessia Cara:

[Intro]

[Verse]
F                             Am
She just wants to be
                             F
Beautiful she goes
                                Am
Unnoticed, she knows
          G                 F
No limits she craves
                              Am
Attention, she praises

An image
            F
She prays to be
                                  F
Sculpted by the sculptor

[Verse]
                           F
Oh, she don't see
                                Am
The light that's shining
                                                  F
Deeper than the eyes can find it
                                                 Am
Maybe we have made her blind
                G                                  F
So she tries to cover up her pain
                                  Am
And cut her woes away
                                           F
'Cause covergirls don't cry

After their face is made

[Chorus]
                           F
But there's a hope
                                                    Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
                                                F
You should know you're beautiful
                               Am
Just the way you are
            G                                F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                                   Am
The world could change its heart
                                    F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                              F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G           F                   Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G           F                   Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
           G                                 F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                                   Am
The world could change its heart
                                   F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                              F
We're stars and we're beautiful

[Verse]
                                 Am
She has dreams to be
                       F
An envy, so she's

Starving you know,
Am                       G                  F
covergirls eat nothing she says
                                                                        Am
"Beauty is pain and there's beauty in everything"
                                            F
"What's a little bit of hunger?"

"I could go a little while longer,"
F
She fades away
G                 F
She don't see her perfect,
                        Am
She don't understand she's worth it
                    F
Or that beauty goes deeper than the surface
      Am
Oh Oh
       G
Oh oh
            F
So to all the girls that's hurting
             Am
Let me be your mirror,
                                F
Help you see a little bit clearer

The light that shines within

[Chorus]
                     F
There's a hope
                                                    Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
                                                F
You should know you're beautiful
                              Am
Just the way you are
           G                                F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                                   Am
The world could change its heart
                                    F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                             F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G          F                    Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G          F                    Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
          G                                 F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                                   Am
The world could change its heart
                                   F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                             F
We're stars and we're beautiful

(Acapella)
No better you than the you that you are
No better you than the you that you are

No better life than the life we're living
No better life than the life we're living

No better time for your shine, you're a star
No better time for your shine, you're a star

Oh, you're beautiful, oh, you're beautiful

[Chorus]
                      F
There's a hope
                                                    Am
That's waiting for you in the dark
                                                   F
You should know you're beautiful
                              Am
Just the way you are
           G                                F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                                   Am
The world could change its heart
                                    F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                               F
We're stars and we're beautiful
G           F                   Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
G           F                   Am
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
           G                                  F
And you don't have to change a thing
                                                    Am
The world could change its heart
                                 F
No scars to your beautiful,
                                            F
We're stars and we're beautiful

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Ika Nur Cahyani
Editor: Daryono
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
