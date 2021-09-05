Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo: You Found Someone More Exciting

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lengkap lagu Enough for You yang dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo: You Found Someone More Exciting
The Guardian
Olivia Rodrigo - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Enough for You yang dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo dalam artikel ini 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Enough for You.

Lagu ini dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo dan dirilis pada bulan Mei tahun 2021, lalu.

Hingga kini, Minggu (5/9/2021), lirik video lagu Enough for You yang diunggah pada akun YouTube Olivia Rodrigo ini telah ditonton sebanyak 19 juta kali.

[Verse 1]

G          Em           C
I wore makeup when we dated

G
Cuz I thought you'd like me more

Em                    C
If I looked like the other prom queens

G
I know that you loved before

Em                        C
Tried so hard to be everything that you liked

G                  Em                          C
Just for you to say you're not the compliment type

[Pre-Chorus]

G                  Em                     C
And I knew how you took your coffee

G
And your favorite songs by heart

Em                 C
I read all of your self-help books

G
So you'd think that I was smart

Em                             C
Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me

G                          Em                 C
I knew from the start this is exactly how you'd leave

[Chorus]

G                 Em
You found someone more exciting

C              G
The next second you were gone

G            Em                    C               G
And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong

G              Em
And you always say I'm never satisfied

C                G
But I don't think that's true

G                   Em               C                      G
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough for you

G                   Em               C                      G
Yeah, all I ever wanted was to be enough for you

[Verse 2]

G                   Em               C                      G
And maybe I'm just not as interesting as the girls you had before

Em                  C
But God you couldn't have cared less about

G
Someone who loved you more

Em
I'd say you broke my heart

C
But you broke much more than that

G                  Em
Now, I don't want your sympathy

C
I just want myself back

[Chorus]

G                  Em
Before you found someone more exciting

C              G
The next second you were gone

G            Em                      C              G
And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong
 

G             Em
And you always say I'm never satisfied

C               G
But I don't think that's true

G              Em                C
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough

[Bridge]

G                        Em
And don't you think I loved you too much

C                     G
To be used and discarded

G                Em
Don't you think I loved you too much

C                G
To think I deserve nothing

G                      Em
But don't tell me you're sorry, boy

C                G
Feel sorry for yourself

G                       Em                       C
Cuz someday, I'll be everything to somebody else

[Verse 3]

G                  Em
And they'll think that I am so exciting

C                 G                 Em
And you'll be the one who's crying

C                 G                 Em
Yeah, you always say I'm never satisfied

C                 G
But I don't think that's true

G                Em
You say I'm never satisfied

C                G
But that's not me, it's you

[Outro]

G                  Em                  C
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough

G                  Em                  C
But I don't think anything could ever be enough

G Em C
For you

G      Em      C
Enough for you

G
No, nothing's enough for you

