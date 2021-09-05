Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo: You Found Someone More Exciting

Olivia Rodrigo - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Enough for You yang dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo dalam artikel ini

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Enough for You.

Lagu ini dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo dan dirilis pada bulan Mei tahun 2021, lalu.

Hingga kini, Minggu (5/9/2021), lirik video lagu Enough for You yang diunggah pada akun YouTube Olivia Rodrigo ini telah ditonton sebanyak 19 juta kali.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Bahaya - Arsy Widianto feat Tiara Andini, Kunci dari C Mudah Dimainkan

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Its Only Me - Kaleb J: Ribuan Hari Kudekat Denganmu

[Verse 1]

G Em C

I wore makeup when we dated

G

Cuz I thought you'd like me more

Em C

If I looked like the other prom queens

G

I know that you loved before

Em C

Tried so hard to be everything that you liked

G Em C

Just for you to say you're not the compliment type

[Pre-Chorus]

G Em C

And I knew how you took your coffee

G

And your favorite songs by heart

Em C

I read all of your self-help books

G

So you'd think that I was smart

Em C

Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me

G Em C

I knew from the start this is exactly how you'd leave

[Chorus]

G Em

You found someone more exciting

C G

The next second you were gone

G Em C G

And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong

G Em

And you always say I'm never satisfied

C G

But I don't think that's true

G Em C G

Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough for you

G Em C G

Yeah, all I ever wanted was to be enough for you

[Verse 2]

G Em C G

And maybe I'm just not as interesting as the girls you had before

Em C

But God you couldn't have cared less about

G

Someone who loved you more

Em

I'd say you broke my heart

C

But you broke much more than that

G Em

Now, I don't want your sympathy

C

I just want myself back

[Chorus]

G Em

Before you found someone more exciting

C G

The next second you were gone

G Em C G

And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong



G Em

And you always say I'm never satisfied

C G

But I don't think that's true

G Em C

Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough

[Bridge]

G Em

And don't you think I loved you too much

C G

To be used and discarded

G Em

Don't you think I loved you too much

C G

To think I deserve nothing

G Em

But don't tell me you're sorry, boy

C G

Feel sorry for yourself

G Em C

Cuz someday, I'll be everything to somebody else

[Verse 3]

G Em

And they'll think that I am so exciting

C G Em

And you'll be the one who's crying

C G Em

Yeah, you always say I'm never satisfied

C G

But I don't think that's true

G Em

You say I'm never satisfied

C G

But that's not me, it's you

[Outro]

G Em C

Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough

G Em C

But I don't think anything could ever be enough

G Em C

For you

G Em C

Enough for you

G

No, nothing's enough for you

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)