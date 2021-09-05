Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Enough for You - Olivia Rodrigo: You Found Someone More Exciting
Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lengkap lagu Enough for You yang dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Enough for You.
Lagu ini dipopulerkan Olivia Rodrigo dan dirilis pada bulan Mei tahun 2021, lalu.
Hingga kini, Minggu (5/9/2021), lirik video lagu Enough for You yang diunggah pada akun YouTube Olivia Rodrigo ini telah ditonton sebanyak 19 juta kali.
[Verse 1]
G Em C
I wore makeup when we dated
G
Cuz I thought you'd like me more
Em C
If I looked like the other prom queens
G
I know that you loved before
Em C
Tried so hard to be everything that you liked
G Em C
Just for you to say you're not the compliment type
[Pre-Chorus]
G Em C
And I knew how you took your coffee
G
And your favorite songs by heart
Em C
I read all of your self-help books
G
So you'd think that I was smart
Em C
Stupid, emotional, obsessive little me
G Em C
I knew from the start this is exactly how you'd leave
[Chorus]
G Em
You found someone more exciting
C G
The next second you were gone
G Em C G
And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong
G Em
And you always say I'm never satisfied
C G
But I don't think that's true
G Em C G
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough for you
G Em C G
Yeah, all I ever wanted was to be enough for you
[Verse 2]
G Em C G
And maybe I'm just not as interesting as the girls you had before
Em C
But God you couldn't have cared less about
G
Someone who loved you more
Em
I'd say you broke my heart
C
But you broke much more than that
G Em
Now, I don't want your sympathy
C
I just want myself back
[Chorus]
G Em
Before you found someone more exciting
C G
The next second you were gone
G Em C G
And you left me there crying, wondering what I did wrong
G Em
And you always say I'm never satisfied
C G
But I don't think that's true
G Em C
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough
[Bridge]
G Em
And don't you think I loved you too much
C G
To be used and discarded
G Em
Don't you think I loved you too much
C G
To think I deserve nothing
G Em
But don't tell me you're sorry, boy
C G
Feel sorry for yourself
G Em C
Cuz someday, I'll be everything to somebody else
[Verse 3]
G Em
And they'll think that I am so exciting
C G Em
And you'll be the one who's crying
C G Em
Yeah, you always say I'm never satisfied
C G
But I don't think that's true
G Em
You say I'm never satisfied
C G
But that's not me, it's you
[Outro]
G Em C
Cuz all I ever wanted was to be enough
G Em C
But I don't think anything could ever be enough
G Em C
For you
G Em C
Enough for you
G
No, nothing's enough for you
Video Klip
(Tribunnews.com)