Chord Gitar Lagu Happy - SkinnyFabs, If You Think I'm Such A Happy Person, No You are Wrong

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Andhika Wira Respati Karies atau lebih dikenal Skinnyfabs, merilis lagu pertamanya yang berjudul “Happy”.
Lagu tersebut ditulis sendiri olehnya ini dirilis pada 5 Juli 2019 di kanal YouTube Skinnyfabs.
Hingga saat ini, lagu Happy sudah disaksikan lebih dari 17 juta kali di YouTube.
Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Happy, kunci gitar dasar dimulai dari C.
Intro
F G C Am
F G C
C F G C
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long
G/B Am Dm G C
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong
C F G C
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was
G/B Am Dm G C
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on
Reff
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C C7
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C G C
C F G C -G/B
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane
Am Dm G C
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again
C F
But I think I don't really need no friends
G C -G/B
I'm alone and it's not that bad
Am Dm G C
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that
F Em
Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine
Dm C
All the smiles all the joys those are mine
F
There will be no more cry, and
Em
There will be no more try, and
Dm
These places I never belong
G
'Cuz this guy now is gone
Reff
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
F G C G/B Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong
Dm G
By saying my laughter is louder than yours
C C7
Shut your freakin' mouth
F G C G/B Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know
Dm G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming
C G C
that someone is always fine
