Chord Gitar Lagu Happy - SkinnyFabs, If You Think I'm Such A Happy Person, No You are Wrong

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Andhika Wira Respati Karies atau lebih dikenal Skinnyfabs, merilis lagu pertamanya yang berjudul “Happy”.

Lagu tersebut ditulis sendiri olehnya ini dirilis pada 5 Juli 2019 di kanal YouTube Skinnyfabs.

Hingga saat ini, lagu Happy sudah disaksikan lebih dari 17 juta kali di YouTube.

Berikut ini chord kunci gitar dan lirik lagu Happy, kunci gitar dasar dimulai dari C.

Intro

F G C Am

F G C

C      F           G           C
Living all alone kinda forgot it's been that long

           G/B               Am          Dm          G    C
Since someone’s gone, I've been trying to be a little bit strong          

        C                  F                   G          C
And it is not that easy to be exactly who I was

       G/B     Am           Dm               G        C
My shit is done, now it's time for me try to moving on            

Reff

      F                    G          C   G/B        Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

    Dm            G        
By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C                  C7
Shut your freakin' mouth

            F        G         C   G/B           Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

            Dm              G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming  

         C                G          C
that someone is always fine

F G C G/B Am
Dm G C C7
F G C G/B Am
Dm G C G C

C              F                       G                     C    -G/B
I keep thinking why my friends left me, I can go insane

Am               Dm                G                C
Mom was right about that and now I can't trust again

          C               F
But I think I don't really need no friends

       G                   C     -G/B
I'm alone and it's not that bad

             Am                     Dm              G                      C
Then again it hurts me so bad and people just don’t know that

F                 Em
Maybe this time, I’ma take back what is mine

             Dm                                C
All the smiles all the joys those are mine

     F
There will be no more cry, and

     Em
There will be no more try, and

           Dm
These places I never belong

G
 'Cuz this guy now is gone

Reff

      F                    G          C   G/B        Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

    Dm            G        
By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C                  C7
Shut your freakin' mouth

            F        G         C   G/B           Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

            Dm              G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming  

         C                G          C
that someone is always fine

      F                    G          C   G/B        Am
’Cuz if you think I'm such a happy person, no you are wrong

    Dm            G        
By saying my laughter is louder than yours

C                  C7
Shut your freakin' mouth

            F        G         C   G/B           Am
No one knows what I feel and what i suffer, no they don't know

            Dm              G
So keep your thoughts and stop assuming  

         C                G          C
that someone is always fine

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
Sumber: TribunSolo.com

