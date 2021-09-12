Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Lagu Resmi Fans Manchester United

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Wembley, Wembley, We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United 

Glory Glory Man United adalah sebuah lagu tahun 1983 yang dirilis oleh skuat Manchester United.

Lagu Glory Glory Man United dirilis sebelum final Piala FA 1983.

Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Frank Renshaw.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Hal Hebat - Govinda: Takkan Siakan Dia, Belum Tentu Ada yang Seperti Dia

Salah satu selebrasi Mason Greenwood saat mencetak gol untuk Manchester United di Liga Inggris musim ini.
Salah satu selebrasi Mason Greenwood saat mencetak gol untuk Manchester United di Liga Inggris musim ini. (Instagram @manchesterunited)

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Viral di TikTok: Cause Youre Hot then Youre Cold

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United: 

No Capo

[Intro]
D C Bb C D
D A

[Chorus]
D
Glory glory Man United,
G                  D
Glory glory Man United,
D     F#m       Bm  D
Glory glory Man United,
       Em      A        D
As the reds go marching on on on!

[Verse]
D
Just like the Busby Babes in days gone by,
Bm
We'll keep the red flags flying high,
D
You're gonna see us all from far and wide,
Bm
You're gonna hear the masses sing with pride.

[Pre-chorus]
G       A      D
United, Man United,
          G                      A                D    A
We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

[Bridge]
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

[Verse 2]
D
In Seventy-Seven it was Docherty
Bm
Atkinson will make it Eighty-Three
D
And everyone will know just who we are,
Bm
They'll be singing que sera sera

[Pre-Chorus]
G       A      D
United, Man United,
          G                      A                D    A
We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

[Bridge]
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,
     G        D
Wembley, Wembley,
                                     A             D   A
We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

[Chorus]
Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Ab                   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Eb    Gm           Cm   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
       Fm       Bb      Eb
As the reds go marching on on on!

Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Ab                   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Eb    Gm           Cm   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
       Fm       Bb      Eb
As the reds go marching on on on!

Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Ab                   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
Eb    Gm           Cm   Eb
Glory glory Man United,
       Fm       Bb      Eb
As the reds go marching on on on!

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Cheating on You - Charlie Puth, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

(Tribunnews.com/Arkan)

Berita lainnya seputar chord gitar

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: Daryono
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United
Manchester United
Glory Glory Man United
Chord dan Lirik Lagu
Frank Renshaw

tribun belanja

Produk Terbaru

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

DUA BELIBIS Saus Cabe Botol 535ml

Rp. 40.200
Sariayu Intensive Acne Care New 12 ml

Sariayu Intensive Acne Care New 12 ml

Rp. 25.500
Sariayu Facial Foam Acne New 75 gr

Sariayu Facial Foam Acne New 75 gr

Rp. 19.700
S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

S-26 Promil Gold 1 Kaleng Susu Formula 0-6 bulan 900gr

Rp. 325.156
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan