Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Glory Glory Man United: Lagu Resmi Fans Manchester United

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United

Glory Glory Man United adalah sebuah lagu tahun 1983 yang dirilis oleh skuat Manchester United.

Lagu Glory Glory Man United dirilis sebelum final Piala FA 1983.

Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Frank Renshaw.

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Glory Glory Man United:

No Capo

[Intro]

D C Bb C D

D A

[Chorus]

D

Glory glory Man United,

G D

Glory glory Man United,

D F#m Bm D

Glory glory Man United,

Em A D

As the reds go marching on on on!

.

[Verse]

D

Just like the Busby Babes in days gone by,

Bm

We'll keep the red flags flying high,

D

You're gonna see us all from far and wide,

Bm

You're gonna hear the masses sing with pride.

.

[Pre-chorus]

G A D

United, Man United,

G A D A

We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

.

[Bridge]

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

.

[Verse 2]

D

In Seventy-Seven it was Docherty

Bm

Atkinson will make it Eighty-Three

D

And everyone will know just who we are,

Bm

They'll be singing que sera sera

.

[Pre-Chorus]

G A D

United, Man United,

G A D A

We're the boys in red and we're on our way to Wembley!

.

[Bridge]

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

G D

Wembley, Wembley,

A D A

We're the famous Man United and we're going to Wembley,

.

[Chorus]

Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Ab Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Eb Gm Cm Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Fm Bb Eb

As the reds go marching on on on!

.

Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Ab Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Eb Gm Cm Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Fm Bb Eb

As the reds go marching on on on!

.

Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Ab Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Eb Gm Cm Eb

Glory glory Man United,

Fm Bb Eb

As the reds go marching on on on!

