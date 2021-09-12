Lirik Lagu dan Chord Hot N Cold - Katy Perry, Viral di TikTok: Cause You're Hot then You're Cold

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut kunci gitar lagu dari Katy Perry berjudul Hot N Cold dalam artikel berikut ini.

Diketahui lagu Hot N Cold dibawakan oleh musisi asal Amerika, Katy Perry.

Meski telah dirilis pada 2008, lagu ini kembali viral di TikTok.

Lagu Hot N Cold diambil dari album milik Katy Perry, One of The Boys.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hot N Cold - Katy Perry:

[Verse 1] G D You change your mind Am C Like a girl changes clothes G D Yeah you, PMS Am Like a bitch C I would know G D And you over-think Am Always speak C Critically G I should know D Am C That you're no good for me [Chorus] G Cause you're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C You're up then you're down G You're wrong when it's right D It's black and it's white Am We fight, we break up C We kiss, we make up G D (you) You don't really want to stay, no Am C (but you) But you don't really want to go-o G You're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C You're up then you're down [Instrumental] G D Am C [Verse 2] G D We used to be Am C Just like twins, so in sync G D The same energy Am C now's a dead battery G D Used to laugh, 'bout nothing Am C Now you're plain boring G I should know D Am C That you're not gonna change [Chorus] G Cause you're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C You're up then you're down G You're wrong when it's right D It's black and it's white Am We fight, we break up C We kiss, we make up G D (you) You don't really want to stay, no Am C (but you) But you don't really want to go-o G You're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C You're up then you're down [Istrumental] Em C G D Em C G D [Bridge] Em C Someone call the doctor G D Got a case of a love bi-polar Em C Stuck on a roller coaster G D Can't get off this ride [Interlude] G D You change your mind Am C Like a girl changes clothes [Chorus] G Cause you're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C You're up then you're down G You're wrong when it's right D It's black and it's white Am We fight, we break up C We kiss, we make up G Cause you're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C You're up then you're down G You're wrong when it's right D It's black and it's white Am We fight, we break up C We kiss, we make up G D (you) You don't really want to stay, no Am C (but you) But you don't really want to go-o G You're hot then you're cold D You're yes then you're no Am You're in then you're out C G You're up then you're down



(Tribunnews.com)