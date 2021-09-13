Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller: Give My Last Hello

Musik video Here's Your Perfect telah ditonton lebih dari 43 juta kali.

Tangkapan Layar Video Klip Here's Your Perfect
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar dan lirik lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller dalam artikel ini.

Jamie Miller merupakan seorang penyanyi jebolan The Voice UK 2017.

Jamie Miller merilis lagu tersebut pada Jumat 30 April 2021 di Akun YouTube-nya.

Namun, baru-baru ini lagu tersebut viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Banyak pengguna aplikasi tersebut, membuat konten menggunakan lagu Here's Your Perfect.

Selain itu, musik video Here's Your Perfect mendapatkan like sejumlah 850 ribu.

Berikut kunci gitar lagu Here's Your Perfect - Jamie Miller:

Verse 1:

F#

I remember the day

F#                                            Bbm

Even wrote down the date, that I fell for you (Mm-hmm)

D#m

And now it's crossed out in red

C#                                 B

But I still can't forget if I wanted to

F#

And it drives me insane

F#                                                 Bbm

Think I'm hearing your name, everywhere I go

D#m

But it's all in my head

C#                     B

It's just all in my head

Pre-Chorus:

F#

But you won't see me break, call you up in three days

Bbm

Or send you a bouquet, saying, "It's a mistake"

D#m                                                    C#

Drink my troubles away, one more glass of champagne

                  B

And you know

Reff:

                                                 F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

                                                           Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

                                             D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C#                                            B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Here's your perfect

Verse 2:

F#

My best was just fine

F#                                                Bbm

How I tried, how I tried to be great for you

D#m                                 C#

I'm flawed by design and you loved to remind me

B

No matter what I do

Reff:

                                             F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

                                                          Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing

                                          D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C#                                   B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

                                             F#

I'm the first to say that I'm not perfect

                                                            Bbm

And you're the first to say you want the best thing (Best thing, yeah)

                                        D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C#                                       B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

Outro:

F#

Say yeah, yeah, yeah

Bbm

Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy

D#m

But now I know a perfect way to let you go

C#                                  B

Give my last hello, hope it's worth it

F#

Here's your perfect

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Farrah Putri Affifah
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
