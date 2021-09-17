Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife ft Diana Ross, dari Kunci G

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu when you tell me that you love me - Westlife ft Diana Ross, Kunci mudah diawali dari G

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife ft Diana Ross, dari Kunci G
Instagram @neutronlive
Westlife - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu when you tell me that you love me - Westlife ft Diana Ross, Kunci mudah diawali dari G 

Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Westlife feat Diana Ross.

When You Tell Me That You Love me dirilis pada 20 Agustus 1991.

Lagu tersebut bergenre soul.

When You Tell Me That You Love me ditulis oleh Albert Hammond and John Bettis.

Westlife ft Diana Ross- When You Tell Me That you love me
Westlife ft Diana Ross- When You Tell Me That you love me (Youtube Westlife)

Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife:

[Verse 1]
     G
i wanna call the stars
              Em
down from the sky
          C
i wanna live a day
           D
that never dies
        B
i wanna change the world
         Em
only for you
          C
all the impossible
        D
i wanna do

        G
i wanna hold you close
          Em
under the rain
        C
i wanna kiss your smile
             D
and feel the pain
             B
i know what's beatiful
          Em
looking at you
    C
in a world of lies
            D(hold)
you are the truth

[Chorus]
D
and baby
G             G
every time you touch me
Em         Em
i become a hero
C                     C                  D
i'll make you safe no matter where you are
D
and bring you
G              G
everything you ask for
Em         Em
nothing is above me#
C                  C               D
i'm shining like a candle in the dark
D                         G
when you tell me that you love me

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Faishal Arkan
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
