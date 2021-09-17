Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife ft Diana Ross, dari Kunci G

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Westlife feat Diana Ross.

When You Tell Me That You Love me dirilis pada 20 Agustus 1991.

Lagu tersebut bergenre soul.

When You Tell Me That You Love me ditulis oleh Albert Hammond and John Bettis.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Miss Independent - Ne-Yo: She Got Her Own Thing, Thats Why I Love Her

Westlife ft Diana Ross- When You Tell Me That you love me (Youtube Westlife)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Like I Can - Sam Smith, Viral di TikTok, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife:

[Verse 1]

G

i wanna call the stars

Em

down from the sky

C

i wanna live a day

D

that never dies

B

i wanna change the world

Em

only for you

C

all the impossible

D

i wanna do



G

i wanna hold you close

Em

under the rain

C

i wanna kiss your smile

D

and feel the pain

B

i know what's beatiful

Em

looking at you

C

in a world of lies

D(hold)

you are the truth



[Chorus]

D

and baby

G G

every time you touch me

Em Em

i become a hero

C C D

i'll make you safe no matter where you are

D

and bring you

G G

everything you ask for

Em Em

nothing is above me#

C C D

i'm shining like a candle in the dark

D G

when you tell me that you love me

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu I Like You So Much - Ysabelle Cuevas, dari Kunci C Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)

Berita lainnya seputar chord gitar