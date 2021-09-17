Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife ft Diana Ross, dari Kunci G

Chord Gitar
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me yang dinyanyikan oleh Westlife feat Diana Ross.
When You Tell Me That You Love me dirilis pada 20 Agustus 1991.
Lagu tersebut bergenre soul.
When You Tell Me That You Love me ditulis oleh Albert Hammond and John Bettis.
Chord Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu When You Tell Me That You Love Me - Westlife:
[Verse 1]
G
i wanna call the stars
Em
down from the sky
C
i wanna live a day
D
that never dies
B
i wanna change the world
Em
only for you
C
all the impossible
D
i wanna do
G
i wanna hold you close
Em
under the rain
C
i wanna kiss your smile
D
and feel the pain
B
i know what's beatiful
Em
looking at you
C
in a world of lies
D(hold)
you are the truth
[Chorus]
D
and baby
G G
every time you touch me
Em Em
i become a hero
C C D
i'll make you safe no matter where you are
D
and bring you
G G
everything you ask for
Em Em
nothing is above me#
C C D
i'm shining like a candle in the dark
D G
when you tell me that you love me
