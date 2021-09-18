Breaking News:

Chord Gitar Lagu Hair - Little Mix feat Sean Paul, Viral di TikTok: and When You See Him in The Club

Simak lirik dilengkapi kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari Little Mix feat Sean Paul berjudul Hair, viral di TikTok.

Chord Gitar Lagu Hair - Little Mix feat Sean Paul, Viral di TikTok: and When You See Him in The Club
Instagram littlemix
Simak lirik dilengkapi kunci gitar paling mudah lagu dari Little Mix feat Sean Paul berjudul Hair, viral di TikTok. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak lirik dan kunci gitar lagu dari Little Mix feat Sean Paul berjudul Hair.

Lagu Hair dipopulerkan oleh grup musik asal Inggris, Little Mix.

Dalam lagu ini, mereka berkolaborasi dengan musisi Sean Paul.

Diketahui Hair telah dirilis, pada 2016, lalu.

Kendati demikian, lagu tersebut kini tengah kembali viral khususnya di TikTok.

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Hair - Little Mix feat Sean Paul:

[Intro]
G
(throughout this intro)
Switch it up
Switch it up
Woah
Yeah
Eh, eh
Yeah
Let’s go
 
[Verse 1]
G
I call my girl cause I got a problem
Only a curl is gonna solve it
C
Then I don't really care, just get out of my hair, yeah
G
Let’s switch it up
Get it off my shoulder
I've had enough, can't take it no longer
C
I'm over him I swear, I'm like yeah
G
(repeated fast strums)
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
 
[Chorus]
G
    Cause he was just a dick and I knew it
G                                   C
    Got me going mad sitting this chair
              C
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
G
    I tried everything but it's useless
G                                       C
    He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
              C
Make him disappear
                           G
Gotta get him out my hair
 
[Verse 2]
G
Ok, Gotta bleach him out,
Peroxide on him.
Hair on the floor,
Like my memory of him.
C
Now I feel brand new
                    C
This chick is over you
G
We’re going now
Ain't got no worries
Drama now, now it just seems so funny.
C
Got my hands up in the air
          C
I’m like yeah
G
(repeated fast strums)
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
Gotta get him out my hair
 
[Chorus]
G
    Cause he was just a dick and I knew it
G                                   C
    Got me going mad sitting this chair
              C
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
G
    I tried everything but it's useless
G                                       C
    He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
              C
Make him disappear
                           G
Gotta get him out my hair
 
[Bridge]
G
(repeated fast strums)
Switch it up
Switch it up
Switch it up
Switch it up
G
Friends you need to get your phone, erase that number
       C
Don't call him back cause he don't deserve it
      G
And when you see him in the club
      G                              C
Just flip your hair, don't show him any love
              C
Cause you've had enough
Woah-oah
 
[Chorus]
G
    Cause he was just a dick and I knew it
G                                   C
    Got me going mad sitting this chair
              C
Like I don't care
Gotta get him out my hair
G
    I tried everything but it's useless
G                                       C
    He pushed me so far now I'm on the edge
              C
Make him disappear
                           G
Gotta get him out my hair
 
[Outro]
G C       G

