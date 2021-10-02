Breaking News:

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali: You, You're My Love, My Life, My Beginning

Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu It's You yang dinyanyikan oleh Sezairi Sezali. Lagu ini menjadi salah satu lagu yang saat ini sedang hits.

YouTube Sezairi
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu It's You dari Sezairi Sezali.

Sezairi Sezali adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Singapura.

Lagu It's You menjadi viral di TikTok dan Instagram karena banyak yang menggunakannya.

It's You telah dilihat sebanyak 37 juta penonton di YouTube.

Chord dan lirik lagu It's You:

Verse 1:

Ab
Here we are under the moonlight

Cm
I'm the one without a dry eye

Db                   Dbm
'Cause you look amazing

Ab
I'm sorry for whatever I've caused

Cm
Before today you knew you felt lost

Db                  Dbm
But now you're my lady

Pre-Chorus:

       Fm
So take my hand now

Gb7
Seen me

Fm                                                 Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man

Bbm7                       Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl

E
You're all that I've needed

Eb7
Completing my world

Chorus:

Ab
You

             C7             Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning

        Eb                     Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you

C7                          Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing

Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone

C7
Shown me the way

Db
Let me hear, let me hold

Emaj7            Eb                 Ab
Right through the door straight to you

C7                          Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning

Dbm
It's you

Verse 2:

Ab
Someone needs to come and pinch me now

Cm
I just can't believe what I have found

Db              Dbm
Standing here by me

Ab
Giving me the greatest gift you can

Cm
Saying yes and now our life begins

Db             Dbm
Choosing you daily

Pre-Chorus:

Fm
So take my hand now

Gb7
Seen me

Fm                     Bbm
'Cause you've made me into this man

Bbm7                 Ab
I promise I'll treasure you girl

E
You're all that I've needed

Eb7
Completing my world

Chorus:
Ab
You

C7                          Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning

Eb                           Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you

C7                         Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing

Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone

C7
Shown me the way

Db
Let me hear, let me hold

Emaj7          Eb                  Ab
Right through the door straight to you

                C7           Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning

Db7
It's you

Bridge:

Fm                 Gb7
I will never give up on you girl

Fm                   Gb7
Treat you right every night

Fm           Ab
Made my move, just for you

Db         Ab Bbm7      Eb
Wanna do, do this right

Chorus:
Ab
You

C7                           Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning

Eb                              Ab
And I'm just so stumped I got you

C7                           Db
Girl you are the piece I've been missing

        Eb
Remembering now

Ab
All the times, I've been alone

C7
Shown me the way

Db
Let me hear, let me hold

Emaj7       E7                     Ab
Right through the door straight to you

          C7                 Db
You're my love, my life, my beginning

     Ebm
It's you

Penulis: Devi Rahma Syafira
Editor: Arif Tio Buqi Abdulah
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
