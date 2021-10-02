Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu It's You - Sezairi Sezali: You, You're My Love, My Life, My Beginning

Its You - Sezairi. Berikut adalah chord gitar dan lirik lagu It's You yang dinyanyikan oleh Sezairi Sezali.

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu It's You dari Sezairi Sezali.

Sezairi Sezali adalah penyanyi dan penulis lagu asal Singapura.

Lagu It's You menjadi viral di TikTok dan Instagram karena banyak yang menggunakannya.

It's You telah dilihat sebanyak 37 juta penonton di YouTube.

Chord dan lirik lagu It's You:

Verse 1:

Ab

Here we are under the moonlight

Cm

I'm the one without a dry eye

Db Dbm

'Cause you look amazing

Ab

I'm sorry for whatever I've caused

Cm

Before today you knew you felt lost

Db Dbm

But now you're my lady

Pre-Chorus:

Fm

So take my hand now

Gb7

Seen me

Fm Bbm

'Cause you've made me into this man

Bbm7 Ab

I promise I'll treasure you girl

E

You're all that I've needed

Eb7

Completing my world

Chorus:

Ab

You

C7 Db

You're my love, my life, my beginning

Eb Ab

And I'm just so stumped I got you

C7 Db

Girl you are the piece I've been missing

Eb

Remembering now

Ab

All the times, I've been alone

C7

Shown me the way

Db

Let me hear, let me hold

Emaj7 Eb Ab

Right through the door straight to you

C7 Db

You're my love, my life, my beginning

Dbm

It's you

Verse 2:

Ab

Someone needs to come and pinch me now

Cm

I just can't believe what I have found

Db Dbm

Standing here by me

Ab

Giving me the greatest gift you can

Cm

Saying yes and now our life begins

Db Dbm

Choosing you daily

Pre-Chorus:

Fm

So take my hand now

Gb7

Seen me

Fm Bbm

'Cause you've made me into this man

Bbm7 Ab

I promise I'll treasure you girl

E

You're all that I've needed

Eb7

Completing my world

Chorus:

Ab

You

C7 Db

You're my love, my life, my beginning

Eb Ab

And I'm just so stumped I got you

C7 Db

Girl you are the piece I've been missing

Eb

Remembering now

Ab

All the times, I've been alone

C7

Shown me the way

Db

Let me hear, let me hold

Emaj7 Eb Ab

Right through the door straight to you

C7 Db

You're my love, my life, my beginning

Db7

It's you

Bridge:

Fm Gb7

I will never give up on you girl

Fm Gb7

Treat you right every night

Fm Ab

Made my move, just for you

Db Ab Bbm7 Eb

Wanna do, do this right

Chorus:

Ab

You

C7 Db

You're my love, my life, my beginning

Eb Ab

And I'm just so stumped I got you

C7 Db

Girl you are the piece I've been missing

Eb

Remembering now

Ab

All the times, I've been alone

C7

Shown me the way

Db

Let me hear, let me hold

Emaj7 E7 Ab

Right through the door straight to you

C7 Db

You're my love, my life, my beginning

Ebm

It's you

