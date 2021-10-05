Chord dan Lirik Lagu On Banded Knee - Boyz II Men: Can We Go Back to The Days Our Love Was Strong

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord dan lirik lagu On Banded Knee yang dinyanyikan oleh Boyz II Men.

On Bended Knee merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan grup musik R&B asal Amerika Serikat.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 1994 dan telah disaksikan lebih dari 100 juta penonton di YouTube.

On Bended Knee menjadi populer kembali dan banyak digunakan di TikTok.

Berikut chord dan lirik lagu On Banded Knee:

[Intro]

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

[Verse 1]

D

F#m \D7

Darlin I, I can't explain, where did we lose our way,

G A

girl, it’s drivin’ me insane

D

And I know I just need one more chance

F#m D7

to prove my love to you, if you come back to me,

G A

I guarantee that I'll never let you go.

[Chorus]

D D7 G - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

D D7 G - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

D D7 G Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

D Em A ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

[Verse 2]

D F#m D7

So many nights I dream of you, holding my pillow tight,

G A

I know that I don't need to be alone.

D F#m

When I open up my eyes to face reality,

D7

every moment without you seems like eternity,

G A

I'm begging you, begging you : come back to me !

[Chorus]

D D7 G - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

D D7 G - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

D D7 G Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

D Em A ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

[Verse 3]

D

Baby, I’m sorry,

F#m

please forgive me for all the wrong I’ve done

D7

Please come back home girl, I know you put all your trust in me,

G A

I’m sorry, I let you down, please, forgive me !

Bm A

(sung : ) Gonna swallow my pride, say I'm sorry,

G A

stop pointing fingers, the blame is on me.

Bm F#m

I want a new life, and I want it with you,

G A Bm

if you feel the same, don't ever let it go.

F#m

You gotta believe in the spirit of love,

G A

it can heal all things, we won't hurt anymore.

Bm F#m

No I don't believe our love's terminal,

G

I'm down on my knees,

(song moves up half a note to capo 2nd here)

G D

begging you please, come home.

[Chorus]

D D7 G - A

Can we go back to the days our love was strong ?

D D7 G - A

Can you tell me how a perfect love goes wrong?

D D7 G Gm

Can somebody tell me how to get things back the way they used to be ?

D Em A ( C )

Oh God, give me a reason I'm down on bended knee.

[Outro] (capo 3)

C - D - Em - D - C - D (2x) - G

(Tribunnews.com)