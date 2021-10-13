Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Romantic Sunday - Car the Garden: Lalalalalalala, Romantic Sunday
Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Romantic Sunday yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Car the Garden dirilis pada 5 September 2021
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Romantic Sunday yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Car the Garden.
Lagu ini menjadi soundtrack drama Korea Hometown Cha Cha Cha.
Romantic Sunday dirilis pada 5 September 2021.
Musik video lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta penonton di YouTube.
Chord gitar Romantic Sunday
[Chorus]
Am D
lalalalalalala
G Em
Romantic sunday
Am D
lalalalalalala
C G
It’s a beautiful and shining day
Em Bm
barameul dareun Melody
Em Bm
dalkomhan hwiparam sori
Am D
lalalalalalala
G
All I need is your Love
[Verse 1]
Am D
padoga meomchuneun i sungan
G Em
nunbusige binnaneun Sweet smile
Am
kkumeul kkudeut dagaoneun
D G G7
hwansange Day and night
[Pre-chorus]
C D7
Sing for this moment “syarallalla”
Bm E
Singing my love “syarallalla”
Am C
eorin nal kkumcheoreom gieokalge
D
I’ll remember again
[Chorus]
Am D
lalalalalalala
G Em
Romantic sunday
Am D
lalalalalalala
C G
It’s a beautiful and shining day
Em Bm
sonkkeute danneun Memory
Em Bm
nungae naerineun Sunshine
Am D
lalalalalalala
G
All I need is your Love
[Instrumental]
Am D G Em
Am D G
[Verse 2]
Am D
barami bureooneun sungan
G Em
deullyeooneun saedeure Dream song
Am
chumeul chudeut ajirangi
D G G7
kkotpineun Sunny day
[Pre-chorus]
C D7
Sing for this moment “syarallalla”
Bm E
Singing my love “syarallalla”
Am C
eorin nal kkumcheoreom gieokalge
D
I’ll remember again
[Chorus]
Am D
lalalalalalala
G Em
Romantic sunday
Am D
lalalalalalala
C G
It’s a beautiful and shining day
Em Bm
barameul dareun Melody
Em Bm
dalkomhan hwiparam sori
Am D
lalalalalalala
G
All I need is your Love
Am D
lalalalalalala
G Em
Romantic sunday
Am D
lalalalalalala
G
All I need is your Love
[Outro]
Am D G Em
Am D G
Am D G Em
Am D G
