Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Romantic Sunday - Car the Garden: Lalalalalalala, Romantic Sunday

Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Romantic Sunday yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Car the Garden dirilis pada 5 September 2021

Hometown Cha Cha Cha - Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Romantic Sunday yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Car the Garden dirilis pada 5 September 2021 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Romantic Sunday yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Car the Garden.

Lagu ini menjadi soundtrack drama Korea Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Romantic Sunday dirilis pada 5 September 2021.

Musik video lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta penonton di YouTube.

Chord gitar Romantic Sunday

[Chorus]

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

         G      Em
Romantic sunday

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

       C                     G
It’s a beautiful and shining day

         Em       Bm
barameul dareun Melody

         Em        Bm
dalkomhan hwiparam sori

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

                   G
All I need is your Love

[Verse 1]

       Am            D
padoga meomchuneun i sungan

          G               Em
nunbusige binnaneun Sweet smile

                Am
kkumeul kkudeut dagaoneun

    D             G     G7 
hwansange Day and night

[Pre-chorus]

              C       D7
Sing for this moment “syarallalla”

        Bm       E
Singing my love “syarallalla”

      Am               C
eorin nal kkumcheoreom gieokalge


I’ll remember again

[Chorus]

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

         G      Em
Romantic sunday

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

       C                     G
It’s a beautiful and shining day

          Em        Bm
sonkkeute danneun Memory

      Em         Bm
nungae naerineun Sunshine

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

                   G
All I need is your Love

[Instrumental]

Am  D  G  Em

Am  D  G

[Verse 2]

       Am         D
barami bureooneun sungan

              G              Em
deullyeooneun saedeure Dream song

                Am
chumeul chudeut ajirangi

    D            G   G7
kkotpineun Sunny day

[Pre-chorus]

              C       D7
Sing for this moment “syarallalla”

        Bm       E
Singing my love “syarallalla”

      Am               C
eorin nal kkumcheoreom gieokalge


I’ll remember again

 
[Chorus]

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

         G      Em
Romantic sunday

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

       C                     G
It’s a beautiful and shining day

         Em       Bm
barameul dareun Melody

         Em        Bm
dalkomhan hwiparam sori

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

                   G
All I need is your Love

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

         G      Em
Romantic sunday

    Am      D
lalalalalalala

                   G
All I need is your Love

[Outro]

Am  D  G  Em

Am  D  G

Am  D  G  Em

Am  D  G

Penulis: Devi Rahma Syafira
Editor: bunga pradipta p
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
