Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Romantic Sunday - Car the Garden: Lalalalalalala, Romantic Sunday

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Romantic Sunday yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Car the Garden.

Lagu ini menjadi soundtrack drama Korea Hometown Cha Cha Cha.

Romantic Sunday dirilis pada 5 September 2021.

Musik video lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 2 juta penonton di YouTube.

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Miss Independent - Ne-Yo, Viral di TikTok: She Got Her Own Thing

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Lagu Melamarmu - Badai Romantic Project: Jadilah Pasangan Hidupku

Ilustrasi Musik. (Pixabay.com)

Chord gitar Romantic Sunday

[Chorus]

Am D

lalalalalalala

G Em

Romantic sunday

Am D

lalalalalalala

C G

It’s a beautiful and shining day

Em Bm

barameul dareun Melody

Em Bm

dalkomhan hwiparam sori

Am D

lalalalalalala

G

All I need is your Love

[Verse 1]

Am D

padoga meomchuneun i sungan

G Em

nunbusige binnaneun Sweet smile

Am

kkumeul kkudeut dagaoneun

D G G7

hwansange Day and night

[Pre-chorus]

C D7

Sing for this moment “syarallalla”

Bm E

Singing my love “syarallalla”

Am C

eorin nal kkumcheoreom gieokalge

D

I’ll remember again

[Chorus]

Am D

lalalalalalala

G Em

Romantic sunday

Am D

lalalalalalala

C G

It’s a beautiful and shining day

Em Bm

sonkkeute danneun Memory

Em Bm

nungae naerineun Sunshine

Am D

lalalalalalala

G

All I need is your Love

[Instrumental]

Am D G Em

Am D G

[Verse 2]

Am D

barami bureooneun sungan

G Em

deullyeooneun saedeure Dream song

Am

chumeul chudeut ajirangi

D G G7

kkotpineun Sunny day

[Pre-chorus]

C D7

Sing for this moment “syarallalla”

Bm E

Singing my love “syarallalla”

Am C

eorin nal kkumcheoreom gieokalge

D

I’ll remember again



[Chorus]

Am D

lalalalalalala

G Em

Romantic sunday

Am D

lalalalalalala

C G

It’s a beautiful and shining day

Em Bm

barameul dareun Melody

Em Bm

dalkomhan hwiparam sori

Am D

lalalalalalala

G

All I need is your Love

Am D

lalalalalalala

G Em

Romantic sunday

Am D

lalalalalalala

G

All I need is your Love

[Outro]

Am D G Em

Am D G

Am D G Em

Am D G

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Its Only Me - Kaleb J: Selama Ini, Ribuan Hari Kudekat Denganmu

(Tribunnews.com)