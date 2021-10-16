Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan: There Ain't No Gold In This River
Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Easy On Me oleh Adele dalam artikel berikut ini.
Lagu Easy On Me dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Adele.
Dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021, video klip Easy On Me telah tayang di YouTube Adele.
Satu hari dirilis, video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 47 juta kali.
Bahkan, lagu Easy On Me viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: there ain't no gold in this river.
Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele:
[Verse 1]
C Am7
There ain't no gold in this river
Em Fmaj7
That I've been washing my hands in forever
G C Am7
I know there is hope in these waters
Em
But I can't bring myself to swim
Fmaj7
When I am drowning in the silence
Fmaj7
Baby, let me in
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Verse 2]
G C
There aren't no room
Am7
For things to change
Em
When we are both so deeply
Fmaj7
Stuck in our ways
G C
You can't deny
Am7
How hard I tried
Em
I changed who I was
Fmaj7
To put you both first
Fmaj7
But now I give up
[Chorus]
C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
[Bridge]
C Am7
I had good intentions
Em
And the highest hopes
Fmaj7
But I knows it now
Fmaj7
It probably doesn't even show
[Outro]
G C Am7 G
Go easy on me, baby
Em Fmaj7
I was still a child
C Fmaj7
Didn’t get the chance to
C Am7 G
Feel the world around me
Em Fmaj7
I had no time to choose
C Fmaj7
What I chose to do
C Am7 Em Fmaj7
So go easy on me
Video Klip Lagu Easy On Me - Adele:
