Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan: There Ain't No Gold In This River

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Simak chord gitar lagu berjudul Easy On Me dalam artikel berikut ini.

Lagu Easy On Me dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi Adele.

Dirilis pada 15 Oktober 2021, video klip Easy On Me telah tayang di YouTube Adele.

Satu hari dirilis, video klip tersebut telah ditonton lebih dari 47 juta kali.

Bahkan, lagu Easy On Me viral di TikTok dengan kutipan lirik: there ain't no gold in this river.

Chord Gitar Lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

[Verse 1]

C Am7

There ain't no gold in this river

Em Fmaj7

That I've been washing my hands in forever

G C Am7

I know there is hope in these waters

Em

But I can't bring myself to swim

Fmaj7

When I am drowning in the silence

Fmaj7

Baby, let me in



[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Verse 2]

G C

There aren't no room

Am7

For things to change

Em

When we are both so deeply

Fmaj7

Stuck in our ways

G C

You can't deny

Am7

How hard I tried

Em

I changed who I was

Fmaj7

To put you both first

Fmaj7

But now I give up



[Chorus]

C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me



[Bridge]

C Am7

I had good intentions

Em

And the highest hopes

Fmaj7

But I knows it now

Fmaj7

It probably doesn't even show



[Outro]

G C Am7 G

Go easy on me, baby

Em Fmaj7

I was still a child

C Fmaj7

Didn’t get the chance to

C Am7 G

Feel the world around me

Em Fmaj7

I had no time to choose

C Fmaj7

What I chose to do

C Am7 Em Fmaj7

So go easy on me

Video Klip Lagu Easy On Me - Adele:

