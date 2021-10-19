Chord dan Lirik Miss Independent - Ne-Yo, Lagu yang Viral di TikTok: She Got Her Own Thing

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Inilah chord gitar lagu berjudul Miss Independent yang dinyanyikan Ne-Yo, lengkap dengan lirik dan video klipnya.

Lagu genre RnB ini pertama kali rilis pada tahun 2008 lalu, di album Year of Gentleman.

Meski tergolong lagu lama, Miss Independent kembali didengarkan karena sedang viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Banyak pengguna dan konten kreator TikTok memakai lagu ini sebagai background song.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Miss Independent - Ne-Yo:

Intro F# A#m F# G# F# A#m Ooh, it's something about F# Just something about G# The way she moved F# A#m I can't figure it out F# G# There's something about her F# A#m Say ooh, there's something about kinda women F# G# That want you but don't need you F# A#m Hey, I can't figure it out F# G# There's something about her F# A#m Cuz she walk like a boss talk like a boss F# G# Manicured nails just sent the pedicure off F# A#m F# G# She's fly effortlessly F# A#m Cuz she move like a boss, do what a boss do F# A#m She got me thinking about getting involved F# A#m F# G# That's the kinda girl I need Reff F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Won't you come and spend a little time F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Ooh the way you shine Miss independent F# A#m Hey, yeah, yeah F# G# Yeah, yeah, yea yeahhh, mmm F# A#m Ooh, there's something about F# G# Kinda woman that can do it for herself F# A#m I look at her and it makes me proud F# G# There's something about her F# A#m There something oh, so sexy about F# G# The kinda women that don't even need my help F# She says she got it, she got it A#m F# G# No doubt, there's something about her F# A#m Cuz she work like the boss, play like the boss F# G# F# Car and a crib, she about to pay em both off A#m F# G# And her bills are paid on time F# A#m She made for a boss, solely a boss F# G# F# Anything less she's telling em to get lost A#m F# G# That's the girl that's on my mind

Reff F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Won't you come and spend a little time F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Ooh the way you shine Miss independent

Miss independent F# G# Yeah, yeahhh, her favorite thing C# Is to say don't worry i got it G# And everything she got F# Best believe she bought it G# She gon steal my heart B Ain't no doubt about it B Girl, your everything i need Said your everything I need F# A#m Hey, yeah, yeah F# G# Yeah, yeah, yeah, Yeahhh, mmm Reff F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Won't you come and spend a little time F# A#m She got her own thing F# G# That's why i love her F# A#m Miss independent F# G# Ooh the way you shine Miss independent

That's why i love her





