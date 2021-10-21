Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles, Viral di TikTok: Say What You Wanna Say

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu berjudul Brave yang tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Lagu Brave yang dirilis pada tahun 2013 ini dipopulerkan oleh Sara Bareilles.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Lagu Mawar Hitam - Tipe X, Kunci Mudah Dimainkan untuk Pemula

Baca juga: Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Oasis - Dont Look Back In Anger: So Sally Can Wait

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles:

[Intro]

G

[Verse 1]

G

You can be amazing

G

You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug

Em

You can be the outcast

Em

Or be the backlash of somebody's lack of love

C

Or you can start speaking up

G

Nothing's gonna hurt you the way that words do

G

And they settle ‘neath your skin

Em

Kept on the inside and no sunlight

C

Sometimes a shadow wins

D

But I wonder what would happen if you

[Chorus]

G

Say what you wanna say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

G

With what you want to say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

[Post-Chorus]

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

[Verse 2]

G

Everybody's been there, everybody's been stared down

G

By the enemy

Em

Fallen for the fear and done some disappearing

Em

Bow down to the mighty

C

Don't run, stop holding your tongue

G

Maybe there's a way out of the cage where you live

Em

Maybe one of these days you can let the light in

C D

Show me how big your brave is

[Chorus]

G

Say what you wanna say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

G

With what you want to say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

[Bridge]

Em G

And since, your history of silence

C

Won't do you any good

C

Did you think it would?

Em G

Let your words be anything but empty

C D

Why don't you tell them the truth?

[Chorus]

G

Say what you wanna say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

G

With what you want to say

Em C

And let the words fall out

D

Honestly I wanna see you be brave

[Ending]

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

G

I just wanna see you

Em

I just wanna see you

C

I just wanna see you

D

I wanna see you be brave

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)