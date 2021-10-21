Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles, Viral di TikTok: Say What You Wanna Say

Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Brave - Sara Bareilles:
[Intro]
G
[Verse 1]
G
You can be amazing
G
You can turn a phrase into a weapon or a drug
Em
You can be the outcast
Em
Or be the backlash of somebody's lack of love
C
Or you can start speaking up
G
Nothing's gonna hurt you the way that words do
G
And they settle ‘neath your skin
Em
Kept on the inside and no sunlight
C
Sometimes a shadow wins
D
But I wonder what would happen if you
[Chorus]
G
Say what you wanna say
Em C
And let the words fall out
D
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
G
With what you want to say
Em C
And let the words fall out
D
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
[Post-Chorus]
G
I just wanna see you
Em
I just wanna see you
C
I just wanna see you
D
I wanna see you be brave
G
I just wanna see you
Em
I just wanna see you
C
I just wanna see you
D
I wanna see you be brave
[Verse 2]
G
Everybody's been there, everybody's been stared down
G
By the enemy
Em
Fallen for the fear and done some disappearing
Em
Bow down to the mighty
C
Don't run, stop holding your tongue
G
Maybe there's a way out of the cage where you live
Em
Maybe one of these days you can let the light in
C D
Show me how big your brave is
[Chorus]
G
Say what you wanna say
Em C
And let the words fall out
D
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
G
With what you want to say
Em C
And let the words fall out
D
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
[Bridge]
Em G
And since, your history of silence
C
Won't do you any good
C
Did you think it would?
Em G
Let your words be anything but empty
C D
Why don't you tell them the truth?
[Chorus]
G
Say what you wanna say
Em C
And let the words fall out
D
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
G
With what you want to say
Em C
And let the words fall out
D
Honestly I wanna see you be brave
[Ending]
G
I just wanna see you
Em
I just wanna see you
C
I just wanna see you
D
I wanna see you be brave
G
I just wanna see you
Em
I just wanna see you
C
I just wanna see you
D
I wanna see you be brave
G
I just wanna see you
Em
I just wanna see you
C
I just wanna see you
D
I wanna see you be brave
G
I just wanna see you
Em
I just wanna see you
C
I just wanna see you
D
I wanna see you be brave
Video Klip
