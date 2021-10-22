Chord Gitar It Will Rain - Bruno Mars: If You Ever Leave Me Baby

Breaking News:

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu It Will Rain yang dinyanyikan oleh Bruno Mars.

Lagu ini dirilis pada tahun 2011 untuk  album The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).

Musik video It Will Rain telah ditonton lebih dari 700 juta kali di YouTube hingga Jumat (22/10/2021).

Chord Gitar Lagu It Will Rain - Bruno Mars:

[Verse 1]

C                      Em
If you ever leave me baby

C                         Em
Leave some morphine at my door

Dm                                     Am
Cause it would take a whole lot of medication

Dm                                       G
To realize what we used to have, we don't,
Have it anymore

C                              Em
There's no religion that could save me

C                                      Em
No matter how long my knees are on the floor, oh oh

Dm                                     Am
So keep in mind all the sacrifices I'm makin'

Dm                                      G
To keep you by my side to keep you from walking out the door

[Reff]  

    F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby

F              G
There'll be no clear skies

Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby

F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away

                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

[Verse 2]

C -once                     Em -once...then mute
I'll never be your Mother's favorite

C                                    Em
Your Daddy can't even look me in the eye, oooh

Dm                                       Am
If I was in their shoes I'd be doin' the same thing

        Dm
Sayin' "There goes my little girl

                 G
Walkin' with that troublesome guy"

            C                                   Em
But they're just afraid of something they can't understand, oooh

C                                          Em
But little by little watch me change their minds

                 Dm                              Am
And for you I'll try, I'll try, I'll try, I'll tr---y

                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]

      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby

F              G
There'll be no clear skies

Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby

F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away

                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

[Verse 3]

              F                       Em
Oh, don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

          F                       Em
Don't you say (don't you say) goodbye (goodbye)

                   Dm
I'll pick up these broken pieces 'til I'm bleedin'

   G
If that'll make it right

[Reff]

(*Single strum each chord, here on out*)

      F                 G
Cause there'll be no sunlight

Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby

F              G
There'll be no clear skies

Em            Am Gsus2
If I lose you baby

F              G        E7                 Am
Just like the clouds my eyes will do the same

   Gsus2     Dm
If you walk away

                 G            G-once
Everyday it will rain, rain, ra-AAA-in

C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

C     Cmaj7 C    Em
Oooh, oooh--ooh, oooh

