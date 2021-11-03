Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer, Viral di TikTok: I Guess My Friends Were Right

Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik lagu Reckless yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Beer, lengkap dengan video klipnya.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer, Viral di TikTok: I Guess My Friends Were Right
YouTube
Cuplikan video klip Madison Beer dalam lagu Reckless 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut ini chord gitar dan lirik dari lagu yang berjudul Reckless yang dipopulerkan oleh Madison Beer.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 29 Juni 2021 ini tengah viral di aplikasi TikTok.

Baca juga: Chord Last Pretence - Sheila On 7: Berpura-puralah Kau Masih Sehati

Baca juga: Lirik dan Chord Gitar Lagu Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish: I Dont Relate To You

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Reckless - Madison Beer:

Intro
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7 F
Dm7 G7 Cmaj7

Verse 1
C
Hey
                        Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
                                             C7
And tellin' it might make me break
                    F           G/B
But I'll tell it anyway
                      C
This chapter's about
                                                 Cmaj7
How you said there was nobody else
                                                   C7
Then you got up and went to her house
                                      F   G/B
You guys always left me out

Pre-Chorus
   Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
       G/B                                                            Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
                                      Fm
I guess my friends were right

Chorus
                       Dm7                        G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
                 Cmaj7                        F
Somebody saw you with her last night
                             Dm7                               G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
                              Cmaj7                          C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
                          Dm7                          G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
             Cmaj7     G/B     Am
Oh, you swore on every star
                       Dm7   G7                      Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with my heart?

Verse 2
                            C
You check in and out
                                Cmaj7
Of my heart like a hotel
                                             C7
And she must be perfect, oh well
                                  F    G/B
I hope you both go to hell

Pre-Chorus
   Cmaj7
I still have the letter you wrote when you told me
        G/B                                                           Dm7
That I was the only girl you'd ever want in your life
                                     Fm
I guess my friends were right

Chorus
                      Dm7                         G7
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
                 Cmaj7                        F
Somebody saw you with her last night
                            Dm7                                G7
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
                              Cmaj7                           C7
You might love her now, but you loved me first
                          Dm7                          G7
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
             Cmaj7     G/B    Am
Oh, you swore on every star
                       Dm7   G7                      Cmaj7 C7
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

Post-Chorus
                       Dm7   G7
How could you be so reckless?
                        Cmaj7 G/B Am
How could you be        so   reckless?
                       Dm7   G7                                  Cmaj7
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?

Outro
C
Hey
                        Cmaj7
This is a story I hate
                                            C7
But I told it to cope with the pain
                                   F
I'm so sorry if you can relate

Video Klip

(Tribunnews.com)

Penulis: Adya Ninggar P
Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
Chord Gitar Reckless - Madison Beer
Reckless
Lirik Lagu Reckless Madinson Beer
Reckless - Madison Beer
Chord Gitar Reckless
Chord Reckless
Lirik Reckless
Chord Lagu Reckless
madison beer
chord gitar
TikTok
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan