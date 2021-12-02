Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You is  

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dear God yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

Lagu Dear God yang ditulis oleh Synyster Gates, Johny Christ, dan M Shadows dirilis pada tahun 2007.

Hingga kini Kamis (2/12/2021), official musik video Dear God telah disaksikan lebih dari 145 juta kali di YouTube Avenged Sevenfold.

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold

Intro: C G Am Em F C G

C G Am Em F C G

C G

A lonely road,

Am Em

Crossed another cold state line

F C

Miles away from those I love

G

Purpose hard to find

C G

While I recall

Am Em

All the words you spoke to me

F C

Can't help but wish that I was there



G

Back where I'd love to be, oh yeah

Reff:

C G

Dear God

Am G

The only thing I ask of you is

F C

To hold her when I'm not around,

G

when I'm much too far away

C G

We all need

Am G

That person who can be true to you

F C

But I left her when I found her

G

And now I wish I'd stayed

F G

Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired

Em Am G F

I'm missing you again oh no

C

once again



C G

there's nothing here

Am Em

For me on this barren road

F C

There's no one here while the city sleeps

G

And all the shops are closed

C G

Can't help but think

Am Em

Of the times I've had with you



F C

Pictures and some memories

G

Will have to help me through, oh yeah

==Back to : Reff

Am E F C

Some search, never finding a way

Am E F C

Before long, they waste away

Am E F C

I found you, something told me to stay

Am E F C

I gave in, to selfish ways

Dm G

and how I miss someone to hold

when hope begins to fade...

Back to : Reff

Outro : Am E F C (17x)

(Tribunnews.com)