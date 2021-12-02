Breaking News:

Chord Gitar

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You is  

Lagu Dear God yang ditulis oleh Synyster Gates, Johny Christ, dan M Shadows dirilis pada tahun 2007.

zoom-inlihat foto Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You is  
Freepik
Ilustrasi chord gitar. Chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dear God yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold. Selengkapnya dalam artikel ini. 

TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dear God yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.

Lagu Dear God yang ditulis oleh Synyster Gates, Johny Christ, dan M Shadows dirilis pada tahun 2007.

Hingga kini Kamis (2/12/2021), official musik video Dear God telah disaksikan lebih dari 145 juta kali di YouTube Avenged Sevenfold.

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu On Bended Knee - Boyz II Men: Darlin I, I Cant Explain

Baca juga: Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dandelions - Ruth B: Cause Im In A Field of Dandelions

Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold

Intro: C G Am Em F C G
       C G Am Em F C G

 C        G
 A lonely road,

                  Am                 Em
 Crossed another cold state line  

 F                             C
 Miles away from those I love

   G
 Purpose hard to find

  C          G
While I recall

        Am                               Em
All the words you spoke to me  

      F                  C
Can't help but wish that I was there  
     

         G
Back where I'd love to be, oh yeah

Reff:

    C        G
  Dear God

      Am                    G
  The only thing I ask of you is  

      F                                         C
  To hold her when I'm not around,  

                     G
  when I'm much too far away

      C        G
  We all need

                Am                  G
  That person who can be true to you  

             F                          C
  But I left her when I found her  

           G
  And now I wish I'd stayed  

                       F                      G
  Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired  

             Em                  Am  G  F
  I'm missing you again oh no  

          C
  once again

 
C                           G
there's nothing here

       Am                           Em
For me on this barren road  

              F                                         C
There's no one here while the city sleeps  

          G
And all the shops are closed  

     C               G
Can't help but think

         Am                               Em
Of the times I've had with you

 
F                                C
Pictures and some memories

     G
Will have to help me through, oh yeah

==Back to : Reff

Am       E             F                      C
Some search, never finding a way  

Am          E         F                   C
Before long, they waste away  

Am           E          F                      C
I found you, something told me to stay  

Am     E   F                    C
I gave in, to selfish ways  

Dm                                          G
and how I miss someone to hold

when hope begins to fade...  

Back to : Reff

Outro : Am E F C (17x)

Baca juga: Chord Gitar Back to December - Taylor Swift, dari Kunci C: Im so Glad You Made Time to See Me

Baca juga: Chord My Lovely - Sheila On 7: Kunci Gitar Mudah Dimainkan

(Tribunnews.com)

Sumber: TribunSolo.com
Tags
chord gitar
Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold
Chord Gitar Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold
Avenged Sevenfold
Chord Dear God
Berita Terkait

Chord Gitar

KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

Tribun JualBeli
Pasang Iklan
© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Pedoman Media Siber
Redaksi
Info iklan