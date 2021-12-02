Chord Gitar
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: Dear God The Only Thing I Ask of You is
Lagu Dear God yang ditulis oleh Synyster Gates, Johny Christ, dan M Shadows dirilis pada tahun 2007.
TRIBUNNEWS.COM - Berikut chord gitar dan lirik lagu Dear God yang dinyanyikan oleh Avenged Sevenfold.
Hingga kini Kamis (2/12/2021), official musik video Dear God telah disaksikan lebih dari 145 juta kali di YouTube Avenged Sevenfold.
Chord Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold
Intro: C G Am Em F C G
C G Am Em F C G
C G
A lonely road,
Am Em
Crossed another cold state line
F C
Miles away from those I love
G
Purpose hard to find
C G
While I recall
Am Em
All the words you spoke to me
F C
Can't help but wish that I was there
G
Back where I'd love to be, oh yeah
Reff:
C G
Dear God
Am G
The only thing I ask of you is
F C
To hold her when I'm not around,
G
when I'm much too far away
C G
We all need
Am G
That person who can be true to you
F C
But I left her when I found her
G
And now I wish I'd stayed
F G
Cause I'm lonely and I'm tired
Em Am G F
I'm missing you again oh no
C
once again
C G
there's nothing here
Am Em
For me on this barren road
F C
There's no one here while the city sleeps
G
And all the shops are closed
C G
Can't help but think
Am Em
Of the times I've had with you
F C
Pictures and some memories
G
Will have to help me through, oh yeah
==Back to : Reff
Am E F C
Some search, never finding a way
Am E F C
Before long, they waste away
Am E F C
I found you, something told me to stay
Am E F C
I gave in, to selfish ways
Dm G
and how I miss someone to hold
when hope begins to fade...
Back to : Reff
Outro : Am E F C (17x)
